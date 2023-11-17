EQS-PVR: Delivery Hero SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

|
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Delivery Hero SE
Delivery Hero SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
17.11.2023 / 13:59 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
2. Reason for notification
|Name:
|Delivery Hero SE
|Street:
|Oranienburger Straße 70
|Postal code:
|10117
|City:
|Berlin
Germany
|Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):
|529900C3EX1FZGE48X78
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
|X
|Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
|
|Acquisition/disposal of instruments
|
|Change of breakdown of voting rights
|
|Other reason:
4. Names of shareholder(s)
|Legal entity: UBS Group AG
City of registered office, country: Zurich, Switzerland
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
6. Total positions
7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
|
|% of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)
|% of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)
|Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)
|Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
|New
|3.02 %
|1.93 %
|4.95 %
|270660497
|Previous notification
|2.69 %
|1.96 %
|4.65 %
|/
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
|ISIN
|Absolute
|In %
|
|Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)
|Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
|Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)
|Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
|DE000A0D6554
|0
|8171823
|0.00 %
|3.02 %
|Total
|8171823
|3.02 %
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
|Type of instrument
|Expiration or maturity date
|Exercise or conversion period
|Voting rights absolute
|Voting rights in %
|Right to recall over shares
|
|At any time
|1834718
|0.68 %
|Right of use over shares
|
|At any time
|564086
|0.21 %
|Right of use over ADRs (US24701M1036)
|
|At any time
|72
|0.00 %
|Long Call Option
|21/06/2024-20/06/2025
|
|58300
|0.02 %
|Long Call Option
|18/06/2025- 30/09/2025
|
|700000
|0.26 %
|
|
|Total
|3157176
|1.17 %
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
|Type of instrument
|Expiration or maturity date
|Exercise or conversion period
|Cash or physical settlement
|Voting rights absolute
|Voting rights in %
|Convertible bonds (DE000A254Y92)
|
|03/03/2020 - 11/01/2027
|Physical
|238776
|0.09 %
|Convertible bonds (DE000A30V5R1)
|
|04/04/2023- 07/02/2030
|Physical
|616450
|0.23 %
|Convertible bonds (DE000A3H2WP2)
|
|15/07/2020 - 01/07/2025
|Physical
|69481
|0.03 %
|Convertible bonds (DE000A3H2WQ0)
|
|15/07/2020 - 31/12/2027
|Physical
|205404
|0.08 %
|Convertible bonds (DE000A3MP429)
|
|10/09/2021 - 29/04/2026
|Physical
|60069
|0.02 %
|Convertible bonds (DE000A3MP437)
|
|10/09/2021 - 09/03/2029
|Physical
|138707
|0.05 %
|Right of use over convertible bonds
|
|At any time
|Physical
|136442
|0.05 %
|Right to recall over convertible bonds
|
|At any time
|Physical
|409834
|0.15 %
|Short Put Option
|15/12/2023-20/12/2024
|
|Physical
|33300
|0.01 %
|Swaps on baskets
|29/11/2023-29/06/2026
|
|Cash
|154895
|0.06 %
|Short Put Option
|18/06/2025-30/09/2025
|
|Physical
|700000
|0.26 %
|
|
|
|Total
|2763358
|1.02 %
|
|Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
|X
|Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
|Name
|% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)
|% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)
|Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
|UBS Group AG
| %
| %
| %
|UBS AG
| %
| %
| %
|UBS Switzerland AG
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|UBS Group AG
| %
| %
| %
|UBS AG
| %
| %
| %
|UBS Americas Holding LLC
| %
| %
| %
|UBS Americas Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|UBS Asset Management (Americas) Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|UBS O’Connor LLC
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|UBS Group AG
| %
| %
| %
|UBS AG
| %
| %
| %
|UBS Asset Management AG
| %
| %
| %
|UBS Asset Management Holding (No. 2) Ltd
| %
| %
| %
|UBS Asset Management Holding Ltd
| %
| %
| %
|UBS Asset Management (UK) Limited
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|UBS Group AG
| %
| %
| %
|UBS AG
| %
| %
| %
|UBS Asset Management AG
| %
| %
| %
|UBS Asset Management Holding (No. 2) Ltd
| %
| %
| %
|UBS Asset Management Holding Ltd
| %
| %
| %
|UBS Asset Management Life Ltd
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|UBS Group AG
| %
| %
| %
|UBS AG
| %
| %
| %
|UBS Asset Management AG
| %
| %
| %
|UBS Asset Management (Australia) Ltd
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|UBS Group AG
| %
| %
| %
|UBS AG
| %
| %
| %
|UBS Asset Management AG
| %
| %
| %
|UBS Fund Management (Luxembourg) SA
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|UBS Group AG
| %
| %
| %
|UBS AG
| %
| %
| %
|UBS Asset Management AG
| %
| %
| %
|UBS Third Party Management Company S.A.
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|UBS Group AG
| %
| %
| %
|UBS AG
| %
| %
| %
|UBS Asset Management AG
| %
| %
| %
|UBS Asset Management Switzerland AG
| %
| %
| %
|UBS Fund Management (Switzerland) AG
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|UBS Group AG
| %
| %
| %
|UBS AG
| %
| %
| %
|UBS Americas Holding LLC
| %
| %
| %
|UBS Americas Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|UBS Securities LLC
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|UBS Group AG
| %
| %
| %
|UBS AG
| %
| %
| %
|UBS Americas Holding LLC
| %
| %
| %
|UBS Americas Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|UBS Financial Services Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|UBS Group AG
| %
| %
| %
|Credit Suisse AG
| %
| %
| %
|Credit Suisse International
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|UBS Group AG
| %
| %
| %
|Credit Suisse AG
| %
| %
| %
|Credit Suisse (Schweiz) AG
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|UBS Group AG
| %
| %
| %
|Credit Suisse AG
| %
| %
| %
|Credit Suisse Asset Management International Holding Ltd
| %
| %
| %
|Credit Suisse Asset Management & Investor Services (Schweiz) Holding AG
| %
| %
| %
|Credit Suisse Funds AG
| %
| %
| %
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
10. Other explanatory remarks:
|Proportion of voting rights
|Proportion of instruments
|Total of both
| %
| %
| %
|UBS has entered into a collar transaction. Therefore the positions under section 7b have not been aggregated as far as they refer to the collar transaction.
Date
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Delivery Hero SE
|
|Oranienburger Straße 70
|
|10117 Berlin
|
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.deliveryhero.com
|
|End of News
|EQS News Service
1776211 17.11.2023 CET/CEST