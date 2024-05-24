EQS-PVR: Delivery Hero SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Delivery Hero SE

Delivery Hero SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



24.05.2024 / 10:07 CET/CEST

Notification of Major Holdings



1. Details of issuer Name: Delivery Hero SE Street: Oranienburger Straße 70 Postal code: 10117 City: Berlin

Germany Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900C3EX1FZGE48X78

2. Reason for notification Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights Acquisition/disposal of instruments X Change of breakdown of voting rights Other reason:



3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Legal entity: Luxor Capital Partners Offshore, Ltd.

City of registered office, country: George Town, Cayman Islands

4. Names of shareholder(s)

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.



5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 17 May 2024

6. Total positions % of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 7.a.) % of voting rights through instruments

(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) Total of both in %

(7.a. + 7.b.) Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG New 3.56 % 1.32 % 4.89 % 282569035 Previous notification 4.99 % 1.85 % 6.85 % /

7. Details on total positions

a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) ISIN Absolute In % Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) DE000A2E4K43 0 10068964 0.00 % 3.56 % Total 10068964 3.56 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % Convertible Bonds 23.01.2027-21.02.2030 09.01.2027-11.02.2030 2134879 0.76 % Call Options 21.06.2024 21.06.2024 53500 0.02 % Total 2188379 0.77 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % Bullet Swaps 06.01.2025-05.12.2025 N/A Cash 1555474 0.55 % Total 1555474 0.55 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more) -Luxor Capital Partners Offshore, Ltd. % % % -Luxor Capital Partners Offshore Master Fund, LP 3.56 % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG

(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)



Date of general meeting:

Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:

Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both % % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:



Date

23 May 2024

