EQS-PVR: Delivery Hero SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

|
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Delivery Hero SE
Delivery Hero SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
05.06.2024 / 14:03 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
2. Reason for notification
|Name:
|Delivery Hero SE
|Street:
|Oranienburger Straße 70
|Postal code:
|10117
|City:
|Berlin
Germany
|Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):
|529900C3EX1FZGE48X78
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
|
|Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
|X
|Acquisition/disposal of instruments
|
|Change of breakdown of voting rights
|
|Other reason:
4. Names of shareholder(s)
|Legal entity: Luxor Capital Partners Offshore, Ltd.
City of registered office, country: George Town, Cayman Islands
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
6. Total positions
7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
|
|% of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)
|% of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)
|Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)
|Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
|New
|3.45 %
|1.82 %
|5.27 %
|282581035
|Previous notification
|3.56 %
|1.32 %
|4.89 %
|/
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
|ISIN
|Absolute
|In %
|
|Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)
|Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
|Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)
|Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
|DE000A2E4K43
|0
|9737672
|0.00 %
|3.45 %
|Total
|9737672
|3.45 %
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
|Type of instrument
|Expiration or maturity date
|Exercise or conversion period
|Voting rights absolute
|Voting rights in %
|Convertible Bonds
|23.01.2027-21.02.2030
|09.01.2027-11.02.2030
|1892455
|0.67 %
|Call Options
|21.06.2024-20.06.2025
|21.06.2024-20.06.2025
|1702290
|0.60 %
|
|
|Total
|3594745
|1.27 %
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
|Type of instrument
|Expiration or maturity date
|Exercise or conversion period
|Cash or physical settlement
|Voting rights absolute
|Voting rights in %
|Bullet Swaps
|06.01.2025-05.12.2025
|N/A
|Cash
|1555474
|0.55 %
|
|
|
|Total
|1555474
|0.55 %
|
|Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
|X
|Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
|Name
|% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)
|% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)
|Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
|Luxor Capital Partners Offshore, Ltd.
| %
| %
| %
|Luxor Capital Partners Offshore Master Fund, LP
|3.45 %
| %
|5.27 %
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
10. Other explanatory remarks:
|Proportion of voting rights
|Proportion of instruments
|Total of both
| %
| %
| %
Date
05.06.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Delivery Hero SE
|
|Oranienburger Straße 70
|
|10117 Berlin
|
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.deliveryhero.com
|
|End of News
|EQS News Service
1917995 05.06.2024 CET/CEST