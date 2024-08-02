+++ Einfach erklärt, einfach investieren: Zertifikate sind interessante Wertpapiere für Anleger:innen, weil … (jetzt weiterlesen) +++-w-
02.08.2024 10:27:21

EQS-PVR: Delivery Hero SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Delivery Hero SE
Delivery Hero SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

02.08.2024 / 10:27 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: Delivery Hero SE
Street: Oranienburger Straße 70
Postal code: 10117
City: Berlin
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900C3EX1FZGE48X78

2. Reason for notification
  Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
X Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: JPMorgan Chase & Co.
City of registered office, country: Wilmington, Delaware, United States of America (USA)

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
30 Jul 2024

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 0.91 % 4.93 % 5.84 % 284604971
Previous notification 0.77 % 5.01 % 5.77 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000A2E4K43 0 2591752 0.00 % 0.91 %
Total 2591752 0.91 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Third Party convertible bonds - right of use held n/a n/a 263422 0.09 %
    Total 263422 0.09 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Third Party convertible bonds - right of use held 30/04/2026 – 21/02/2030 30/04/2026 – 21/02/2030 Physical 6658591 2.34 %
Convertible bonds 30/04/2026 – 21/02/2030 30/04/2026 – 21/02/2030 Physical 1209879 0.43 %
Cash-settled Call Options 20/09/2024 – 02/01/2099 20/09/2024 – 02/01/2099 Cash 183331 0.06 %
Equity Swap 04/09/2024 – 29/07/2031 04/09/2024 – 29/07/2031 Cash 5711724 2.01 %
      Total 13763525 4.84 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
JPMorgan Chase & Co. % % %
JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association % % %
J.P. Morgan International Finance Limited % % %
J.P. Morgan Capital Holdings Limited % % %
J.P. Morgan Securities plc % % %
- % % %
JPMorgan Chase & Co. % % %
JPMorgan Chase Holdings LLC % % %
J.P. Morgan Broker-Dealer Holdings Inc. % % %
J.P. Morgan Securities LLC % % %
- % % %
JPMorgan Chase & Co. % % %
JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association % % %
J.P. Morgan International Finance Limited % % %
J.P. Morgan Structured Products B.V. % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
01 Aug 2024


02.08.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Delivery Hero SE
Oranienburger Straße 70
10117 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.deliveryhero.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1959549  02.08.2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1959549&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Delivery Heromehr Nachrichten