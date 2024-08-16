EQS-PVR: Delivery Hero SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

|
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Delivery Hero SE
Delivery Hero SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
16.08.2024 / 15:08 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
2. Reason for notification
|Name:
|Delivery Hero SE
|Street:
|Oranienburger Straße 70
|Postal code:
|10117
|City:
|Berlin
Germany
|Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):
|529900C3EX1FZGE48X78
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
|X
|Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
|
|Acquisition/disposal of instruments
|
|Change of breakdown of voting rights
|
|Other reason:
4. Names of shareholder(s)
|Legal entity: UBS Group AG
City of registered office, country: Zurich, Switzerland
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
6. Total positions
7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
|
|% of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)
|% of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)
|Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)
|Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
|New
|3.21 %
|2.13 %
|5.34 %
|284604971
|Previous notification
|2.95 %
|2.10 %
|5.05 %
|/
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
|ISIN
|Absolute
|In %
|
|Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)
|Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
|Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)
|Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
|DE000A2E4K43
|0
|9138483
|0.00 %
|3.21 %
|Total
|9138483
|3.21 %
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
|Type of instrument
|Expiration or maturity date
|Exercise or conversion period
|Voting rights absolute
|Voting rights in %
|Right to recall over shares
|
|At any time
|2018637
|0.71 %
|Right of use over shares
|
|At any time
|176625
|0.06 %
|Long Call Option
|20/12/2024-19/09/2025
|
|235100
|0.08 %
|Right of Use over ADR (US24701M1036)
|
|At any time
|15
|0.00 %
|Long Call Option
|18/06/2025- 19/09/2025
|
|700000
|0.25 %
|
|
|Total
|3130377
|1.10 %
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
|Type of instrument
|Expiration or maturity date
|Exercise or conversion period
|Cash or physical settlement
|Voting rights absolute
|Voting rights in %
|Reverse Convertible bonds (CH1330884490)
|8/10/2024
|-
|Physical
|44496
|0.02 %
|Convertible bonds (DE000A254Y92)
|23/1/2027
|03/03/2020 -11/01/2027
|Physical
|180612
|0.06 %
|Convertible bonds (DE000A30V5R1)
|21/2/2030
|04/04/2023 -07/02/2030
|Physical
|541991
|0.19 %
|Convertible bonds (DE000A3H2WQ0)
|15/1/2028
|15/07/2020 - 31/12/2027
|Physical
|163785
|0.06 %
|Convertible bonds (DE000A3MP429)
|30/4/2026
|10/09/2021 - 29/04/2026
|Physical
|39318
|0.01 %
|Convertible bonds (DE000A3MP437)
|10/3/2029
|10/09/2021 - 09/03/2029
|Physical
|129424
|0.05 %
|Convertible bonds (DE000A3H2WP2)
|15/7/2025
|15/07/2020 - 01/07/2025
|Physical
|6948
|0.00 %
|Right of use on Hybrid financial instruments
|3/1/2025
|
|Physical
|50000
|0.02 %
|Right to recall over convertible bonds
|
|At any time
|Physical
|39827
|0.01 %
|Right of use over reverse convertible
|
|At any time
|Cash
|57713
|0.02 %
|Right of Use over Convertible bonds
|
|At any time
|Cash
|1390
|0.00 %
|Right of Use over Convertible bonds
|
|At any time
|Physical
|145036
|0.05 %
|Swaps on baskets
|16/12/2024-29/10/2026
|
|Cash
|930970
|0.33 %
|Equity Swaps
|7/1/2025
|
|Cash
|303
|0.00 %
|Short Put Option
|20/12/2024
|
|Physical
|618500
|0.22 %
|Short Put Option
|18/06/2025- 19/09/2025
|
|Physical
|700000
|0.25 %
|
|
|
|Total
|3650313
|1.28 %
|
|Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
|X
|Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
|Name
|% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)
|% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)
|Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
|UBS Group AG
| %
| %
| %
|UBS AG
| %
| %
| %
|UBS Switzerland AG
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|UBS Group AG
| %
| %
| %
|UBS AG
| %
| %
| %
|UBS Asset Management AG
| %
| %
| %
|UBS Asset Management Holding (No. 2) Ltd
| %
| %
| %
|UBS Asset Management Holding Ltd
| %
| %
| %
|UBS Asset Management (UK) Limited
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|UBS Group AG
| %
| %
| %
|UBS AG
| %
| %
| %
|UBS Asset Management AG
| %
| %
| %
|UBS Asset Management Holding (No. 2) Ltd
| %
| %
| %
|UBS Asset Management Holding Ltd
| %
| %
| %
|UBS Asset Management Life Ltd
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|UBS Group AG
| %
| %
| %
|UBS AG
| %
| %
| %
|UBS Asset Management AG
| %
| %
| %
|UBS Asset Management (Australia) Ltd
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|UBS Group AG
| %
| %
| %
|UBS AG
| %
| %
| %
|UBS Asset Management AG
| %
| %
| %
|UBS Fund Management (Luxembourg) SA
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|UBS Group AG
| %
| %
| %
|UBS AG
| %
| %
| %
|UBS Asset Management AG
| %
| %
| %
|UBS Asset Management (Singapore) Ltd
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|UBS Group AG
| %
| %
| %
|UBS AG
| %
| %
| %
|UBS Asset Management AG
| %
| %
| %
|UBS Third Party Management Company S.A.
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|UBS Group AG
| %
| %
| %
|UBS AG
| %
| %
| %
|UBS Asset Management AG
| %
| %
| %
|UBS Asset Management Switzerland AG
| %
| %
| %
|UBS Fund Management (Switzerland) AG
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|UBS Group AG
| %
| %
| %
|UBS AG
| %
| %
| %
|UBS Americas Holding LLC
| %
| %
| %
|UBS Americas Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|UBS Securities LLC
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|UBS Group AG
| %
| %
| %
|UBS AG
| %
| %
| %
|UBS Americas Holding LLC
| %
| %
| %
|UBS Americas Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|UBS Financial Services Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|UBS Group AG
| %
| %
| %
|Credit Suisse AG
| %
| %
| %
|Credit Suisse International
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|UBS Group AG
| %
| %
| %
|UBS AG
| %
| %
| %
|Credit Suisse Asset Management International Holding Ltd
| %
| %
| %
|Credit Suisse Asset Management & Investor Services (Schweiz) Holding AG
| %
| %
| %
|MultiConcept Fund Management S.A.
| %
| %
| %
| -
| %
| %
| %
|UBS Group AG
| %
| %
| %
|UBS AG
| %
| %
| %
|Credit Suisse Asset Management International Holding Ltd
| %
| %
| %
|Credit Suisse Asset Management & Investor Services (Schweiz) Holding AG
| %
| %
| %
|Credit Suisse Fund Management S.A.
| %
| %
| %
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
10. Other explanatory remarks:
|Proportion of voting rights
|Proportion of instruments
|Total of both
| %
| %
| %
|UBS has entered into a collar transaction. Therefore the positions under section 7b have not been aggregated as far as they refer to the collar transaction.
Date
16.08.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Delivery Hero SE
|
|Oranienburger Straße 70
|
|10117 Berlin
|
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.deliveryhero.com
|
|End of News
|EQS News Service
1969821 16.08.2024 CET/CEST