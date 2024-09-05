EQS-PVR: Delivery Hero SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Delivery Hero SE

Delivery Hero SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



05.09.2024 / 18:07 CET/CEST

Notification of Major Holdings



1. Details of issuer Name: Delivery Hero SE Street: Oranienburger Straße 70 Postal code: 10117 City: Berlin

Germany Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900C3EX1FZGE48X78

2. Reason for notification X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights Acquisition/disposal of instruments Change of breakdown of voting rights Other reason:



3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Legal entity: UBS Group AG

City of registered office, country: Zurich, Switzerland

4. Names of shareholder(s)

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.

UBS AG



5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 02 Sep 2024

6. Total positions % of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 7.a.) % of voting rights through instruments

(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) Total of both in %

(7.a. + 7.b.) Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG New 3.67 % 2.04 % 5.71 % 284604971 Previous notification 2.94 % 2.05 % 4.99 % /

7. Details on total positions

a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) ISIN Absolute In % Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) DE000A2E4K43 0 10444471 0.00 % 3.67 % Total 10444471 3.67 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % Right to recall over shares At any time 1498511 0.53 % Right of use over shares At any time 152117 0.05 % Long Call Option 20/12/2024-19/09/2025 235100 0.08 % Right of use over ADR (US24701M1036) At any time 15 0.00 % Long Call Option 18/06/2025- 19/09/2025 700000 0.25 % Total 2585743 0.91 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % Reverse Convertible bonds (CH1330884490) 08/10/2024 - Physical 44496 0.02 % Convertible bonds (DE000A254Y92) 23/01/2027 03/03/2020 -11/01/2027 Physical 170407 0.06 % Convertible bonds (DE000A30V5R1) 21/02/2030 04/04/2023 -07/02/2030 Physical 507359 0.18 % Convertible bonds (DE000A3H2WQ0) 15/01/2028 15/07/2020 - 31/12/2027 Physical 161100 0.06 % Convertible bonds (DE000A3MP429) 30/04/2026 10/09/2021 - 29/04/2026 Physical 39318 0.01 % Convertible bonds (DE000A3MP437) 10/03/2029 10/09/2021 - 09/03/2029 Physical 129424 0.05 % Convertible bonds (DE000A3H2WP2) 15/07/2025 15/07/2020 - 01/07/2025 Physical 6948 0.00 % Right of use on Hybrid financial instruments 03/01/2025 Physical 22368 0.01 % Right to recall over convertible bonds At any time Physical 39827 0.01 % Right of use over reverse convertible At any time Cash 59791 0.02 % Right of use over Convertible bonds At any time Cash 1390 0.00 % Right of use over Convertible bonds At any time Physical 112697 0.04 % Swaps on baskets 16/12/2024-29/10/2026 Cash 1271687 0.45 % Right of use over reverse convertible At any time Physical 32339 0.01 % Short Put Option 20/12/2024 Physical 618500 0.22 % Short Put Option 18/06/2025- 19/09/2025 Physical 700000 0.25 % Total 3917651 1.38 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more) UBS Group AG % % % UBS AG 3.23 % % % UBS Switzerland AG % % % - % % % UBS Group AG % % % UBS AG 3.23 % % % UBS Asset Management AG % % % UBS Asset Management Holding (No. 2) Ltd % % % UBS Asset Management Holding Ltd % % % UBS Asset Management (UK) Limited % % % - % % % UBS Group AG % % % UBS AG 3.23 % % % UBS Asset Management AG % % % UBS Asset Management Holding (No. 2) Ltd % % % UBS Asset Management Holding Ltd % % % UBS Asset Management Life Limited % % % - % % % UBS Group AG % % % UBS AG 3.23 % % % UBS Asset Management AG % % % UBS Asset Management (Australia) Ltd % % % - % % % UBS Group AG % % % UBS AG 3.23 % % % UBS Asset Management AG % % % UBS Fund Management (Luxembourg) S.A. % % % - % % % UBS Group AG % % % UBS AG 3.23 % % % UBS Asset Management AG % % % UBS Asset Management (Singapore) Ltd % % % - % % % UBS Group AG % % % UBS AG 3.23 % % % UBS Asset Management AG % % % UBS Third Party Management Company S.A. % % % - % % % UBS Group AG % % % UBS AG 3.23 % % % UBS Asset Management AG % % % UBS Asset Management Switzerland AG % % % UBS Fund Management (Switzerland) AG % % % - % % % UBS Group AG % % % UBS AG 3.23 % % % UBS Americas Holding LLC % % % UBS Americas Inc. % % % UBS Securities LLC % % % - % % % UBS Group AG % % % UBS AG 3.23 % % % UBS Americas Holding LLC % % % UBS Americas Inc. % % % UBS Financial Services Inc. % % % - % % % UBS Group AG % % % UBS AG 3.23 % % % UBS Europe SE % % % - % % % UBS Group AG % % % UBS AG 3.23 % % % Credit Suisse International % % % - % % % UBS Group AG % % % UBS AG 3.23 % % % Credit Suisse Asset Management International Holding Ltd % % % Credit Suisse Asset Management & Investor Services (Schweiz) Holding AG % % % MultiConcept Fund Management S.A. % % % - % % % UBS Group AG % % % UBS AG 3.23 % % % Credit Suisse Asset Management International Holding Ltd % % % Credit Suisse Asset Management & Investor Services (Schweiz) Holding AG % % % Credit Suisse Fund Management S.A. % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG

(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)



Date of general meeting:

Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:

Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both % % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:

UBS has entered into a collar transaction. Therefore the positions under section 7b have not been aggregated as far as they refer to the collar transaction.

Date

05 Sep 2024

