Delivery Hero Aktie
WKN DE: A2E4K4 / ISIN: DE000A2E4K43
|
22.01.2026 10:15:23
EQS-PVR: Delivery Hero SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
|
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Delivery Hero SE
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
2. Reason for notification
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
6. Total positions
7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
10. Other explanatory remarks:
Date
22.01.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Delivery Hero SE
|Oranienburger Straße 70
|10117 Berlin
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.deliveryhero.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2263976 22.01.2026 CET/CEST
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Delivery Hero
|
22.01.26
|Börse Frankfurt in Grün: MDAX letztendlich mit Gewinnen (finanzen.at)
|
22.01.26
|EQS-PVR: Delivery Hero SE: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung (EQS Group)
|
22.01.26
|EQS-PVR: Delivery Hero SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution (EQS Group)
|
20.01.26
|Börse Frankfurt: MDAX am Nachmittag mit Abgaben (finanzen.at)
|
20.01.26
|MDAX-Titel Delivery Hero-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein Delivery Hero-Investment von vor 3 Jahren eingebracht (finanzen.at)
|
15.01.26
|Freundlicher Handel in Frankfurt: MDAX zum Handelsstart stärker (finanzen.at)
|
13.01.26
|MDAX aktuell: MDAX verliert schlussendlich (finanzen.at)
|
13.01.26
|Freundlicher Handel: nachmittags Pluszeichen im MDAX (finanzen.at)