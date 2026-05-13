EQS-PVR: Delivery Hero SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

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EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Delivery Hero SE
Delivery Hero SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
13.05.2026 / 17:01 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
DELIVERY HERO SE
Oranienburger Straße 70
10117 Berlin
Deutschland
11/05/2026
Notification pursuant to Sec. 43 of the German Securities Trading Act
Dear Sir/Madam,
Referring to the voting rights notification dated 11/05/2026 notifying that Morgan Stanley, Wilmington, Delaware, USA, has exceeded the threshold of 10% of the voting rights in Delivery Hero SE on 05/05/2026, we hereby make the following notification pursuant to Sec. 43 of the German Securities Trading Act (Wertpapierhandelsgesetz):
- The increase of voting rights resulting in Morgan Stanley exceeding the notification threshold of 10% of the voting rights in Delivery Hero SE did not serve the purpose of strategic goals; rather it was made in the context of client facilitation.
- Morgan Stanley may in the next 12 months acquire further voting rights in Delivery Hero SE, in particular in the context of client facilitation.
- Morgan Stanley does not intend to influence the composition of the management board, supervisory board or any other administrative body of Delivery Hero SE.
- Morgan Stanley does not intend to cause a significant change in the capital structure of Delivery Hero SE, in particular not of the ratio between equity and debt financing and the dividend policy.
- The increase of voting rights resulting in Morgan Stanley exceeding the notification threshold of 10% of the voting rights in Delivery Hero SE resulted from and/or was made in the context of client facilitation. The increase was financed by a combination of external and Morgan Stanley own funds.
Yours sincerely,
Nga Macrow, Vice President
Regulatory Operations
Morgan Stanley
13.05.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Delivery Hero SE
|
|Oranienburger Straße 70
|
|10117 Berlin
|
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.deliveryhero.com
|
|End of News
|EQS News Service
2327250 13.05.2026 CET/CEST