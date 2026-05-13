EQS-PVR: Delivery Hero SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Delivery Hero SE

Delivery Hero SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



13.05.2026 / 17:01 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



DELIVERY HERO SE

Oranienburger Straße 70

10117 Berlin

Deutschland

11/05/2026

Notification pursuant to Sec. 43 of the German Securities Trading Act



Dear Sir/Madam, Referring to the voting rights notification dated 11/05/2026 notifying that Morgan Stanley, Wilmington, Delaware, USA, has exceeded the threshold of 10% of the voting rights in Delivery Hero SE on 05/05/2026, we hereby make the following notification pursuant to Sec. 43 of the German Securities Trading Act (Wertpapierhandelsgesetz): The increase of voting rights resulting in Morgan Stanley exceeding the notification threshold of 10% of the voting rights in Delivery Hero SE did not serve the purpose of strategic goals; rather it was made in the context of client facilitation. Morgan Stanley may in the next 12 months acquire further voting rights in Delivery Hero SE, in particular in the context of client facilitation. Morgan Stanley does not intend to influence the composition of the management board, supervisory board or any other administrative body of Delivery Hero SE. Morgan Stanley does not intend to cause a significant change in the capital structure of Delivery Hero SE, in particular not of the ratio between equity and debt financing and the dividend policy. The increase of voting rights resulting in Morgan Stanley exceeding the notification threshold of 10% of the voting rights in Delivery Hero SE resulted from and/or was made in the context of client facilitation. The increase was financed by a combination of external and Morgan Stanley own funds. Yours sincerely,

Nga Macrow, Vice President

Regulatory Operations

Morgan Stanley

13.05.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

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