EQS-PVR: Delivery Hero SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Delivery Hero SE

Delivery Hero SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



18.05.2026 / 17:07 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Uber Technologies, Inc. 1725 3rd Street San Francisco, CA 94158 United States of America To the Management Board of Delivery Hero SE Oranienburger Straße 70 10117 Berlin Germany 18 May 2026 Notification pursuant to Section 43 para. 1 of the German Securities Trading Act Dear Sir or Madam On 18 May 2026, we, Uber Technologies, Inc., notified you, pursuant to Sections 33 para. 1, 34 para. 1 sentence 1 no. 1 of the German Securities Trading Act (Wertpapierhandelsgesetz – WpHG), that the proportion of voting rights in Delivery Hero SE (“Delivery Hero SE” or the “Issuer”), Oranienburger Straße 70, 10117 Berlin, held by us indirectly through SMB Holding Corporation, a Delaware corporation (“SMB Holding Corporation”) and a direct wholly-owned subsidiary of Uber Technologies, Inc., a Delaware corporation (individually or together with SMB Holding Corporation, “Uber”), exceeded the threshold of 10% on 12 May 2026, and that our indirect proportion of voting rights from shares amounted to approx. 19.50%, corresponding to 59,234,308 indirectly held voting rights, based on a total number of 303,765,679 voting rights. Uber as parent company hereby makes use of the group notification, whereby its subsidiary, SMB Holding Corporation, is exempted from its notification obligation. In light of the above, we hereby provide, in accordance with Section 43 para. 1 WpHG, the following additional details that reflect Uber’s intentions for the time being: Objectives pursued by the acquisition: The purpose of the acquisition of voting rights in Delivery Hero SE is to achieve financial and strategic objectives.

Uber may or may not acquire further voting rights or dispose of shares in Delivery Hero SE within the next twelve months by means of purchases or other means, but currently Uber has no intent to acquire 30% or more of the Issuer’s voting rights.



Uber periodically reviews its investments in companies, including the Issuer, and intends to further assess its investment in the Issuer from time to time, on the basis of various factors, including, without limitation, the Issuer’s business performance, financial condition, results of operations and prospects, general economic, market and industry conditions, as well as other developments and other investment opportunities available to Uber and the Issuer. Uber seeks to maximize value from its investment in the Issuer. If Uber believes that further investment in the Issuer is attractive, Uber may acquire (or seek to acquire) shares or other securities of the Issuer or interests in the assets or businesses of the Issuer. Similarly, Uber may determine to dispose of some or all of the shares currently owned by Uber.



Depending upon the foregoing factors or any other factors that Uber may deem relevant, Uber may (i) acquire additional securities of the Issuer in open market transactions or privately negotiated transactions, (ii) make a proposal or proposals to acquire more (or potentially all) of the equity interests in the Issuer, including, without limitation, directly from certain (or potentially all) of the security holders of the Issuer, and/or (iii) dispose of part or all of its investment in the Issuer in open market transactions, privately negotiated transactions or otherwise.

Uber does not intend to exert any influence on the appointment of members of the administrative, managing and supervisory bodies of Delivery Hero SE that would go beyond influence exercised through the ordinary exercise of voting rights.

Uber does not intend to achieve a material change in the capital structure of Delivery Hero SE, in particular as regards the ratio between equity and debt and the dividend policy. Source of the funds used for the acquisition:

The funds used to acquire the voting rights from shares in Delivery Hero SE consist of Uber’s own funds. Uber Technologies, Inc.

18.05.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

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