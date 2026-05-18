Delivery Hero Aktie
WKN DE: A2E4K4 / ISIN: DE000A2E4K43
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18.05.2026 17:07:03
EQS-PVR: Delivery Hero SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
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EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Delivery Hero SE
Uber Technologies, Inc.
1725 3rd Street
San Francisco, CA 94158
United States of America
To the Management Board of
Delivery Hero SE
Oranienburger Straße 70
10117 Berlin
Germany
18 May 2026
Notification pursuant to Section 43 para. 1 of the German Securities Trading Act
Dear Sir or Madam
On 18 May 2026, we, Uber Technologies, Inc., notified you, pursuant to Sections 33 para. 1, 34 para. 1 sentence 1 no. 1 of the German Securities Trading Act (Wertpapierhandelsgesetz – WpHG), that the proportion of voting rights in Delivery Hero SE (“Delivery Hero SE” or the “Issuer”), Oranienburger Straße 70, 10117 Berlin, held by us indirectly through SMB Holding Corporation, a Delaware corporation (“SMB Holding Corporation”) and a direct wholly-owned subsidiary of Uber Technologies, Inc., a Delaware corporation (individually or together with SMB Holding Corporation, “Uber”), exceeded the threshold of 10% on 12 May 2026, and that our indirect proportion of voting rights from shares amounted to approx. 19.50%, corresponding to 59,234,308 indirectly held voting rights, based on a total number of 303,765,679 voting rights.
Uber as parent company hereby makes use of the group notification, whereby its subsidiary, SMB Holding Corporation, is exempted from its notification obligation.
In light of the above, we hereby provide, in accordance with Section 43 para. 1 WpHG, the following additional details that reflect Uber’s intentions for the time being:
Uber Technologies, Inc.
18.05.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Delivery Hero SE
|Oranienburger Straße 70
|10117 Berlin
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.deliveryhero.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2329112 18.05.2026 CET/CEST
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