Deutsche Bank Aktie
WKN: 514000 / ISIN: DE0005140008
|
28.10.2025 16:00:03
EQS-PVR: Deutsche Bank AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
|
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Deutsche Bank AG
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
2. Reason for notification
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
6. Total positions
7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
10. Other explanatory remarks:
Date
28.10.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Deutsche Bank AG
|Taunusanlage 12
|60325 Frankfurt a. M.
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.db.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2219768 28.10.2025 CET/CEST
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Deutsche Bank AGmehr Nachrichten
|
30.10.25
|EQS-CMS: Deutsche Bank AG: Release according to Article 50 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution (EQS Group)
|
30.10.25
|EQS-CMS: Deutsche Bank AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 50 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung (EQS Group)
|
30.10.25
|Gewinne in Frankfurt: LUS-DAX bewegt sich zum Start im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
30.10.25
|Optimismus in Frankfurt: DAX zum Start des Donnerstagshandels im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
30.10.25
|STOXX-Handel Euro STOXX 50 zum Start mit Abgaben (finanzen.at)
|
29.10.25
|Börse Frankfurt in Rot: LUS-DAX fällt zum Handelsende (finanzen.at)
|
29.10.25
|Börse Frankfurt: DAX zeigt sich zum Ende des Mittwochshandels leichter (finanzen.at)
|
29.10.25
|Zurückhaltung in Europa: Euro STOXX 50 zeigt sich schlussendlich leichter (finanzen.at)