EQS-PVR: Deutsche Bank AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

10.03.2026 / 12:00 CET/CEST

1. Details of issuer Name: Deutsche Bank AG Street: Taunusanlage 12 Postal code: 60325 City: Frankfurt a. M.

Germany Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 7LTWFZYICNSX8D621K86

2. Reason for notification X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights Acquisition/disposal of instruments Change of breakdown of voting rights Other reason:



3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Natural person (first name, surname): H. H. Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa al-Thani

Date of birth: 01 Jan 1952

4. Names of shareholder(s)

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.



5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 04 March 2026

6. Total positions % of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 7.a.) % of voting rights through instruments

(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) Total of both in %

(7.a. + 7.b.) Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG New 2.70 % 0.77 % 3.47 % 1910578977 Previous notification 3.05 % n/a % 3.05 % /

7. Details on total positions

a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) ISIN Absolute In % Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) DE0005140008 0 51524507 0.00 % 2.70 % Total 51524507 2.70 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % Right to retransfer from share lending 03.11.2028 453387 0.02 % Right to retransfer from share lending 07.11.2028 1075898 0.06 % Right to retransfer from share lending 10.11.2028 2000000 0.10 % Right to retransfer from share lending 13.11.2028 1000000 0.05 % Right to retransfer from share lending 28.11.2028 238135 0.01 % Right to retransfer from share lending 01.12.2028 923044 0.05 % Right to retransfer from share lending 04.12.2028 1000000 0.05 % Right to retransfer from share lending 30.10.2028 1000000 0.05 % Right to retransfer from share lending 31.10.2028 1000000 0.05 % Right to retransfer from share lending 06.11.2028 1000000 0.05 % Right to retransfer from share lending 07.11.2028 1000000 0.05 % Right to retransfer from share lending 08.11.2028 1000000 0.05 % Right to retransfer from share lending 09.11.2028 1000000 0.05 % Right to retransfer from share lending 10.11.2028 1000000 0.05 % Right to retransfer from share lending 13.11.2028 1000000 0.05 % Right to retransfer from share lending 14.11.2028 76956 0 % Total 14767420 0.77 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % 0 0.00 % Total 0 0.00 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more) H. H. Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa al-Thani % % % Supreme Universal Holdings Limited % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG

(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)



Date of general meeting:

Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:

Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both % % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:

Supreme Universal Holdings Ltd. has entered into equity collar agreements on shares (= sale of call options + purchase of put options on the same number of shares). Simultaneously, Supreme transfers the same number of shares (incl. voting rights) as collateral to the counterparties via share lending agreement and now only has contractual rights of retransfer with regard to corresponding shares.

Date

09 March 2026

