Deutsche Bank Aktie

Deutsche Bank für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 514000 / ISIN: DE0005140008

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
10.03.2026 12:00:03

EQS-PVR: Deutsche Bank AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Deutsche Bank AG
Deutsche Bank AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

10.03.2026 / 12:00 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: Deutsche Bank AG
Street: Taunusanlage 12
Postal code: 60325
City: Frankfurt a. M.
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 7LTWFZYICNSX8D621K86

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: Supreme Universal Holdings Limited
City of registered office, country: Camana Bay, Grand Cayman KY1-9005, Cayman Islands

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
04 March 2026

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 2.70 % 0.77 % 3.47 % 1910578977
Previous notification 3.05 % n/a % 3.05 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE0005140008 51524507 0 2.70 % 0.00 %
Total 51524507 2.70 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Right to retransfer from share lending 03.11.2028 453387 0.02 %
Right to retransfer from share lending 07.11.2028 1075898 0.06 %
Right to retransfer from share lending 10.11.2028 2000000 0.10 %
Right to retransfer from share lending 13.11.2028 1000000 0.05 %
Right to retransfer from share lending 28.11.2028 238135 0.01 %
Right to retransfer from share lending 01.12.2028 923044 0.05 %
Right to retransfer from share lending 04.12.2028 1000000 0.05 %
Right to retransfer from share lending 30.10.2028 1000000 0.05 %
Right to retransfer from share lending 31.10.2028 1000000 0.05 %
Right to retransfer from share lending 06.11.2028 1000000 0.05 %
Right to retransfer from share lending 07.11.2028 1000000 0.05 %
Right to retransfer from share lending 08.11.2028 1000000 0.05 %
Right to retransfer from share lending 09.11.2028 1000000 0.05 %
Right to retransfer from share lending 10.11.2028 1000000 0.05 %
Right to retransfer from share lending 13.11.2028 1000000 0.05 %
Right to retransfer from share lending 14.11.2028 76956 0 %
    Total 14767420 0.77 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
      Total 0 0.00 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
H. H. Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa al-Thani % % %
Supreme Universal Holdings Limited % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
Supreme Universal Holdings Ltd. has entered into equity collar agreements on shares (= sale of call options + purchase of put options on the same number of shares). Simultaneously, Supreme transfers the same number of shares (incl. voting rights) as collateral to the counterparties via share lending agreement and now only has contractual rights of retransfer with regard to corresponding shares. 

Date
09 March 2026


10.03.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Deutsche Bank AG
Taunusanlage 12
60325 Frankfurt a. M.
Germany
Internet: www.db.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2288164  10.03.2026 CET/CEST

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Deutsche Bank AG

mehr Nachrichten