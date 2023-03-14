14.03.2023 10:40:05

EQS-PVR: Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG
Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

14.03.2023 / 10:40 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG
Street: August-Bebel-Straße 68
Postal code: 14482
City: Potsdam
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900QXC6TDASMCSU89

2. Reason for notification
  Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
X Other reason:
voluntary group notification due to threshold triggered on subsidiary level

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Natural person (first name, surname): Rolf Elgeti
Date of birth: 04 Nov 1976

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
Obotritia Capital KGaA
Obotritia Alpha Invest GmbH
Obotritia Gamma Invest GmbH
Babelsberger Beteiligungs GmbH
Försterweg Beteiligungs GmbH

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
07 March 2023

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 28.69 % 0.00 % 28.69 % 35155938
Previous notification 28.47 % 0 % 28.47 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000A14KRD3 0 10086372 0.00 % 28.69 %
Total 10086372 28.69 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
    Total 0 0.00 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
      Total 0 0.00 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Rolf Elgeti % % %
Obotritia Capital KGaA 10.88 % % 10.88 %
- % % %
Rolf Elgeti % % %
Obotritia Capital KGaA 10.88 % % 10.88 %
Obotritia Alpha Invest GmbH 3.90 % % %
- % % %
Rolf Elgeti % % %
Obotritia Capital KGaA 10.88 % % 10.88 %
Obotritia Gamma Invest GmbH 3.92 % % %
- % % %
Rolf Elgeti % % %
Obotritia Capital KGaA 10.88 % % 10.88 %
Babelsberger Beteiligungs GmbH 5.32 % % 5.32 %
- % % %
Rolf Elgeti % % %
Obotritia Capital KGaA 10.88 % % 10.88 %
Försterweg Beteiligungs GmbH 3.92 % % %
- % % %
Rolf Elgeti % % %
Midgard Beteiligungsgesellschaft mbH % % %
- % % %
Rolf Elgeti % % %
EFa Vermögensverwaltungs KG % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
13 March 2023


Language: English
Company: Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG
August-Bebel-Straße 68
14482 Potsdam
Germany
Internet: www.deutsche-konsum.de

 
