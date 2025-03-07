07.03.2025 09:00:13

EQS-PVR: Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG
Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

07.03.2025 / 09:00 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG
Street: Marlene-Dietrich-Allee 12b
Postal code: 14482
City: Potsdam
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900QXC6TDASMCSU89

2. Reason for notification
  Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
X Other reason:
Voluntary group notification due to a subsidiary touching a threshold

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: Versorgungsanstalt des Bundes und der Länder AöR - VBL
City of registered office, country: Karlsruhe, Germany

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
MS 1 alpha invest GmbH

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
24 Feb 2025

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 12.85 % 16.15 % 29.00 % 43351091
Previous notification 12.85 % 16.15 % 29.00 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000A254V12 3258291 2314413 7.52 % 5.34 %
Total 5572704 12.85 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
    Total 0 0.00 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Convertible bond (DE000A14J1L9) 30.01.2025 01.01.2025 - 28.01.2025 physical settlement 7000000 16.15 %
      Total 7000000 16.15 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
-Versorgungsanstalt des Bundes und der Länder AöR - VBL 7.52 % 16.15 % 23.67 %
-MS 1 alpha invest GmbH 5.34 % % 5.34 %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
06 March 2025


07.03.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG
Marlene-Dietrich-Allee 12b
14482 Potsdam
Germany
Internet: www.deutsche-konsum.de

 
End of News EQS News Service

2096734  07.03.2025 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2096734&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Deutsche Konsum REIT-AGmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Deutsche Konsum REIT-AGmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG 3,00 1,01% Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

07:53 Abschlussquartal 2024: Depot des Fisher Asset Management
06.03.25 Breite Sektorstreuung: In diese Aktien investierte Top-Investor Stanley Druckenmiller im Schlussquartal 2024
05.03.25 Abschlussquartal 2024: Depot von Paul Singers Hedgefonds Elliott
04.03.25 Aktieninvestments: Michael Burrys Portfolio-Anpassungen im vierten Quartal 2024
03.03.25 Commerzbank-Depot im vierten Quartal 2024: Diese US-Aktien sind im Portfolio - NVIDIA- und Amazon reduziert

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Gewinnmitnahmen: ATX und DAX im Minus -- Asiens Märkte tiefer
Der heimische Markt sowie der deutsche Leitindex präsentieren sich am Freitag mit Verlusten. An den Börsen in Fernost geht es am Freitag nach unten.

Nachrichten

Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen