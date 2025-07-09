Deutsche Konsum REIT Aktie

WKN DE: A14KRD / ISIN: DE000A14KRD3

09.07.2025 14:00:04

EQS-PVR: Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG
Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

09.07.2025 / 14:00 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Versorgungsanstalt des Bundes und der Länder AöR (VBL), Karlsruhe/Germany, informed us of the following on 7 July 2025 in accordance with Section 43 (1) WpHG:

We refer to our voting rights notification pursuant to Sections 33 et seq. of the German Securities Trading Act (WpHG) dated 5 June 2025 regarding Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG.

Due to the fact that the threshold of 10% of the voting rights from shares in Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG has been exceeded, we hereby notify you, also on behalf of our subsidiary MS1 alpha invest GmbH, in accordance with Section 43 (1)  WpHG, of the following with regard to the objectives pursued with the acquisition of the voting rights and the origin of the funds used:

I. Objectives pursued with the acquisition of the voting rights (Section 43 (1) sentence 1 and sentence 3 WpHG)
  1. The acquisition of the voting rights in Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG serves the long-term realisation of strategic objectives.
  2. It is intended to acquire further voting rights in Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG within the next twelve months as part of a capital increase announced by Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG on 29 May 2025 in accordance with Art. 17 para. 1 of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation). Beyond that, it is currently not intended to acquire further voting rights in Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG within the next twelve months.
  3. It is intended that Versorgungsanstalt des Bundes und der Länder AöR (VBL), as a significant (indirect) shareholder of Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG, will be adequately represented on the Supervisory Board of Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG. Beyond this, no influence is currently sought on the composition of the administrative, management and supervisory bodies of Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG.
  4. There are currently no plans to significantly change the capital structure of Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG, in particular with regard to the ratio of equity and debt financing and the dividend policy.
II. Origin of the funds (Section 43 (1) sentence 4 WpHG)
The direct acquisition of the voting rights in Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG was carried out using own funds. Neither own funds nor borrowed funds were used for the acquisition of the voting rights in Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG based on attribution.

 

    09.07.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
    Archive at www.eqs-news.com
    Language: English
    Company: Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG
    Marlene-Dietrich-Allee 12b
    14482 Potsdam
    Germany
    Internet: www.deutsche-konsum.de

     
    End of News EQS News Service

    2166364  09.07.2025 CET/CEST

