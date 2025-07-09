Deutsche Konsum REIT Aktie
WKN DE: A14KRD / ISIN: DE000A14KRD3
|
09.07.2025 14:00:04
EQS-PVR: Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
|
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG
Versorgungsanstalt des Bundes und der Länder AöR (VBL), Karlsruhe/Germany, informed us of the following on 7 July 2025 in accordance with Section 43 (1) WpHG:
We refer to our voting rights notification pursuant to Sections 33 et seq. of the German Securities Trading Act (WpHG) dated 5 June 2025 regarding Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG.
Due to the fact that the threshold of 10% of the voting rights from shares in Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG has been exceeded, we hereby notify you, also on behalf of our subsidiary MS1 alpha invest GmbH, in accordance with Section 43 (1) WpHG, of the following with regard to the objectives pursued with the acquisition of the voting rights and the origin of the funds used:
I. Objectives pursued with the acquisition of the voting rights (Section 43 (1) sentence 1 and sentence 3 WpHG)
II. Origin of the funds (Section 43 (1) sentence 4 WpHG)
The direct acquisition of the voting rights in Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG was carried out using own funds. Neither own funds nor borrowed funds were used for the acquisition of the voting rights in Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG based on attribution.
09.07.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG
|Marlene-Dietrich-Allee 12b
|14482 Potsdam
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.deutsche-konsum.de
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2166364 09.07.2025 CET/CEST
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
