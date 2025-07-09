Deutsche Konsum REIT Aktie
WKN DE: A14KRD / ISIN: DE000A14KRD3
|
09.07.2025 14:00:03
EQS-PVR: Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
|
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG
Stichting Opus - Chartered Issuances, Amsterdam/Netherlands, informed us of the following on 7 July 2025 pursuant to Section 43 (1) WpHG:
We refer to our voting rights notification pursuant to Sections 33 et seq. of the German Securities Trading Act (WpHG) dated 28 May 2025 regarding Deutsche Konsum REIT AG.
Due to the fact that the threshold of 10% of the voting rights from shares in Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG has been exceeded, we hereby notify you, also on behalf of our subsidiaries Encore Holding S.à r.l. and Opus (Private Markets) Chartered Issuances S.A., in accordance with Section 43 (1) WpHG, of the following with regard to the objectives pursued with the acquisition of the voting rights and the origin of the funds used:
I. Objectives pursued with the acquisition of the voting rights (Section 43 (1) sentence 1 and sentence 3 WpHG)
The acquisition of the voting rights in Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG based on attribution took place as part of a transaction with Versorgungsanstalt des Bundes und der Länder AöR (VBL) without the use of equity or borrowed funds.
09.07.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG
|Marlene-Dietrich-Allee 12b
|14482 Potsdam
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.deutsche-konsum.de
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2166292 09.07.2025 CET/CEST
