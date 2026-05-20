EQS-PVR: Deutsche Lufthansa AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Deutsche Lufthansa AG

Deutsche Lufthansa AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



20.05.2026 / 16:07 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Kühne Aviation GmbH, Hamburg, Germany, informed us on 19 May 2026 pursuant to Section 43(1) WpHG, in connection with the exceeding or reaching of the 20% threshold on 8 May 2026, as follows:



As of 8 May 2026, Kühne Aviation GmbH ('KA') reached the shareholding threshold of 20% in Deutsche Lufthansa AG ('DLA') and submitted a corresponding voting rights notification to the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority ('BaFin'), which DLA published on 11 May 2026 pursuant to Section 40(1) WpHG.



Pursuant to Section 43(1) WpHG, KA hereby informs DLA of the objectives pursued with the acquisition of the voting rights and the source of the funds used for the acquisition.



Objectives pursued with the acquisition of the voting rights



1. The investment in DLA serves the implementation of KA’s strategic objectives.



2. KA is monitoring market developments and the development of DLA’s business operations and does not rule out acquiring additional shares or voting rights in DLA within the next twelve months.



3. As managing director of KA, Mr. Karl Gernandt represents the interests of the company. Mr. Gernandt has been a member of DLA’s Supervisory Board since 9 May 2023. No further influence on the composition of DLA’s administrative, management or supervisory bodies is currently being sought.



4. KA seeks a stable capital structure for DLA as well as a shareholder-friendly dividend policy.



Source of the funds used for the acquisition



KA financed the acquisition of the DLA shares purchased since the last voting rights notification of 6 July 2022 pursuant to Section 33(1) WpHG through its own funds and a shareholder loan from its sole shareholder, Kühne Holding AG.



20.05.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

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