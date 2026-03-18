pbb Aktie
WKN: 801900 / ISIN: DE0008019001
|
18.03.2026 07:24:53
EQS-PVR: Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
|
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
2. Reason for notification
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
6. Total positions
7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
10. Other explanatory remarks:
Date
18.03.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG
|Parkring 28
|85748 Garching
|Germany
|Internet:
|http://www.pfandbriefbank.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2293200 18.03.2026 CET/CEST
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Nachrichten zu pbb AG (Deutsche Pfandbriefbank)
|
08:29
|EQS-DD: Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG: Kay Wolf, buy (EQS Group)
|
08:29
|EQS-DD: Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG: Kay Wolf, Kauf (EQS Group)
|
07:24
|EQS-PVR: Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution (EQS Group)
|
17.03.26
|EQS-DD: Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG: Barkha Mehmedagic, Kauf (EQS Group)
|
17.03.26
|EQS-DD: Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG: Barkha Mehmedagic, buy (EQS Group)
|
17.03.26
|Zuversicht in Frankfurt: SDAX zeigt sich am Dienstagnachmittag fester (finanzen.at)
|
17.03.26
|Schwacher Handel: SDAX fällt mittags (finanzen.at)
|
17.03.26
|EQS-PVR: Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution (EQS Group)
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|pbb AG (Deutsche Pfandbriefbank)
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|2,30%
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