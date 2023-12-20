|
20.12.2023 16:20:56
EQS-PVR: Deutsche Post AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
|
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Deutsche Post AG
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
2. Reason for notification
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
6. Total positions
7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
10. Other explanatory remarks:
Date
20.12.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Deutsche Post AG
|Charles-de-Gaulle-Straße 20
|53113 Bonn
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.group.dhl.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1801517 20.12.2023 CET/CEST
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)mehr Nachrichten
|
20.12.23
|Börse Frankfurt: DAX zum Ende des Mittwochshandels leichter (finanzen.at)
|
20.12.23
|Börse Europa in Grün: Euro STOXX 50 steigt letztendlich (finanzen.at)
|
20.12.23
|Schwacher Handel: LUS-DAX zum Handelsende in der Verlustzone (finanzen.at)
|
20.12.23
|EQS-PVR: Deutsche Post AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung (EQS Group)
|
20.12.23
|EQS-PVR: Deutsche Post AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution (EQS Group)
|
20.12.23
|DHL-Aktie verliert trotzdem: Reform des Postgesetzes nimmt wichtige Hürde (dpa-AFX)
|
20.12.23
|Stabiler Handel in Europa: STOXX 50 notiert nachmittags um Vortagesschluss (finanzen.at)
|
20.12.23
|Zurückhaltung in Europa: Euro STOXX 50 präsentiert sich schwächer (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)mehr Analysen
|18.12.23
|DHL Group Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|15.12.23
|DHL Group Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|14.12.23
|DHL Group Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|08.12.23
|DHL Group Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|07.12.23
|DHL Group Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|18.12.23
|DHL Group Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|15.12.23
|DHL Group Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|14.12.23
|DHL Group Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|08.12.23
|DHL Group Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|07.12.23
|DHL Group Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|14.12.23
|DHL Group Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|08.12.23
|DHL Group Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|04.12.23
|DHL Group Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|28.11.23
|DHL Group Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|15.11.23
|DHL Group Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|20.11.23
|DHL Group Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|09.11.23
|DHL Group Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|08.11.23
|DHL Group Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|18.10.23
|DHL Group Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|27.09.23
|DHL Group Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|18.12.23
|DHL Group Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|15.12.23
|DHL Group Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.12.23
|DHL Group Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|29.11.23
|DHL Group Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|14.11.23
|DHL Group Hold
|Warburg Research
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)
|44,46
|-2,70%