|
26.06.2024 15:56:52
EQS-PVR: Deutsche Post AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
|
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Deutsche Post AG
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
2. Reason for notification
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
6. Total positions
7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
10. Other explanatory remarks:
Date
26.06.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Deutsche Post AG
|Charles-de-Gaulle-Straße 20
|53113 Bonn
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.group.dhl.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1933863 26.06.2024 CET/CEST
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)mehr Nachrichten
|
26.06.24
|Mittwochshandel in Europa: STOXX 50 letztendlich schwächer (finanzen.at)
|
26.06.24
|Mittwochshandel in Europa: STOXX 50 zeigt sich leichter (finanzen.at)
|
26.06.24
|EQS-PVR: Deutsche Post AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung (EQS Group)
|
26.06.24
|EQS-PVR: Deutsche Post AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution (EQS Group)
|
26.06.24
|STOXX 50 aktuell: Das macht der STOXX 50 am Mittwochmittag (finanzen.at)
|
26.06.24
|Euro STOXX 50-Handel aktuell: Euro STOXX 50 verbucht am Mittag Zuschläge (finanzen.at)
|
26.06.24
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc. gibt DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)-Aktie Buy (finanzen.at)
|
26.06.24
|Euro STOXX 50-Handel aktuell: Euro STOXX 50 zum Start des Mittwochshandels auf grünem Terrain (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)mehr Analysen
|26.06.24
|DHL Group Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|21.06.24
|DHL Group Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|19.06.24
|DHL Group Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|17.06.24
|DHL Group Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|14.06.24
|DHL Group Neutral
|UBS AG
|26.06.24
|DHL Group Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|21.06.24
|DHL Group Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|19.06.24
|DHL Group Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|17.06.24
|DHL Group Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|14.06.24
|DHL Group Neutral
|UBS AG
|26.06.24
|DHL Group Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|21.06.24
|DHL Group Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|19.06.24
|DHL Group Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|17.06.24
|DHL Group Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|16.05.24
|DHL Group Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|20.11.23
|DHL Group Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|09.11.23
|DHL Group Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|08.11.23
|DHL Group Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|18.10.23
|DHL Group Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|27.09.23
|DHL Group Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|14.06.24
|DHL Group Neutral
|UBS AG
|15.05.24
|DHL Group Neutral
|UBS AG
|15.05.24
|DHL Group Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|10.05.24
|DHL Group Hold
|Warburg Research
|07.05.24
|DHL Group Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)
|37,99
|-0,76%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerWeiterhin keine Richtungsentscheidung: ATX tiefer -- DAX stabil -- Asiens Märkte letztlich mit deutlichen Abgaben
Der heimische Aktienmarkt notiert am Donnerstag etwas leichter, der DAX hingegen stabil. Die Börsen in Fernost schlossen am Donnerstag hingegen auf rotem Terrain.