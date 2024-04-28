|
28.04.2024 18:01:26
EQS-PVR: Deutsche Telekom AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
|
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Deutsche Telekom AG
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
2. Reason for notification
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
6. Total positions
7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
10. Other explanatory remarks:
Date
28.04.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Deutsche Telekom AG
|Friedrich Ebert Allee 140
|53113 Bonn
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.telekom.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1891139 28.04.2024 CET/CEST
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Deutsche Telekom AGmehr Nachrichten
|
18:01
|EQS-PVR: Deutsche Telekom AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution (EQS Group)
|
26.04.24
|Euro STOXX 50-Handel aktuell: Euro STOXX 50 verbucht zum Handelsende Zuschläge (finanzen.at)
|
26.04.24
|TecDAX aktuell: So steht der TecDAX aktuell (finanzen.at)
|
26.04.24
|Freundlicher Handel: Das macht der Euro STOXX 50 am Nachmittag (finanzen.at)
|
26.04.24
|Deutsche Telekom-Aktie höher: Warnstreik bei der Telekom könnte in nächste Runde gehen (Dow Jones)
|
26.04.24
|Investment-Tipp Deutsche Telekom-Aktie: JP Morgan Chase & Co. bewertet Anteilsschein in neuer Analyse (finanzen.at)
|
26.04.24
|Pluszeichen in Frankfurt: TecDAX mit Gewinnen (finanzen.at)
|
26.04.24
|Euro STOXX 50 aktuell: Euro STOXX 50 am Freitagmittag mit grünem Vorzeichen (finanzen.at)