EQS-PVR: Douglas AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Douglas AG
Douglas AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
25.03.2024 / 17:45 CET/CEST
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
2. Reason for notification
|Name:
|Douglas AG
|Street:
|Luise-Rainer-Str. 7-11
|Postal code:
|40235
|City:
|Düsseldorf
Germany
|Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):
|529900RLJJSL6ZU4P947
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
|
|Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
|
|Acquisition/disposal of instruments
|
|Change of breakdown of voting rights
|X
|Other reason:
first time admission of shares to trading on an organized market
4. Names of shareholder(s)
|Legal entity: CVC Capital Partners SICAV-FIS S.A.
City of registered office, country: Luxembourg, Luxembourg
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
6. Total positions
|Kirk Beauty International S.A.
7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
|
|% of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)
|% of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)
|Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)
|Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
|New
|64.61 %
|3.96 %
|68.57 %
|107692308
|Previous notification
|n/a %
|n/a %
|n/a %
|/
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
|ISIN
|Absolute
|In %
|
|Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)
|Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
|Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)
|Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
|DE000BEAU7Y1
|0
|69577782
|0.00 %
|64.61 %
|Total
|69577782
|64.61 %
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
|Type of instrument
|Expiration or maturity date
|Exercise or conversion period
|Voting rights absolute
|Voting rights in %
|
|
|
|0
|0.00 %
|
|
|Total
|0
|0.00 %
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
|Type of instrument
|Expiration or maturity date
|Exercise or conversion period
|Cash or physical settlement
|Voting rights absolute
|Voting rights in %
|Put Option (IPO Brownshoe Option)
|20 April 2024
|n/a
|Physical
|4264215
|3.96 %
|
|
|
|Total
|4264215
|3.96 %
|
|Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
|X
|Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
|Name
|% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)
|% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)
|Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
|CVC Capital Partners SICAV-FIS S.A.
| %
| %
| %
|CVC Capital Partners 2013 PCC
| %
| %
| %
|CVC MMXII Limited
| %
| %
| %
|CVC Portfolio Holdings Limited
| %
| %
| %
|CVC Management Holdings Limited
| %
| %
| %
|CVC Group Holdings L.P.
| %
| %
| %
|CVC Capital Partners Finance Limited
| %
| %
| %
|CVC Capital Partners VI Limited
| %
| %
| %
|CVC Capital Partners VI (A) L.P. / CVC Capital Partners VI (B) L.P. / CVC Capital Partners VI (C) L.P. / CVC Capital Partners VI (D) S.L.P. / CVC Capital Partners VI (A) Associates L.P. *
| %
| %
| %
|Kirk Beauty Jersey FinCo Limited
| %
| %
| %
|Kirk Beauty S.à r.l
| %
| %
| %
|Kirk Beauty Investments S.A.
| %
| %
| %
|Kirk Beauty International S.A.
|64.48 %
| %
|68.44 %
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
10. Other explanatory remarks:
|Proportion of voting rights
|Proportion of instruments
|Total of both
| %
| %
| %
|Voting rights of Kirk Beauty S.à r.l from shares in Douglas AG are attributed to Lobelia Lux S.à r.l. because of acting in concert on the basis of a contractual arrangement with regard to Douglas AG, sec. 34 para. 2 sentence 1 half-sentence 1 WpHG. * Further entities with joint control are: CVC Capital Partners Investment Europe VI L.P.
Date
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Douglas AG
|
|Luise-Rainer-Str. 7-11
|
|40235 Düsseldorf
|
|Germany
|
