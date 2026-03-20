Douglas Aktie
WKN DE: BEAU1Y / ISIN: DE000BEAU1Y4
|
20.03.2026 14:00:33
EQS-PVR: Douglas AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
|
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Douglas AG
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
2. Reason for notification
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
6. Total positions
7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
10. Other explanatory remarks:
Date
20.03.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Douglas AG
|Luise-Rainer-Strasse 7-11
|40235 Düsseldorf
|Germany
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2295328 20.03.2026 CET/CEST
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Nachrichten zu Douglas AG
|
20.03.26
|EQS-PVR: Douglas AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution (EQS Group)
|
12.03.26
|Handel in Frankfurt: SDAX fällt am Mittag (finanzen.at)
|
11.03.26
|EQS-DD: Douglas AG: Lobelia Lux S.à r.l., Kauf (EQS Group)
|
11.03.26
|EQS-DD: Douglas AG: Lobelia Lux S.à r.l., buy (EQS Group)
|
09.03.26
|SDAX-Handel aktuell: SDAX beendet die Montagssitzung mit Verlusten (finanzen.at)
|
09.03.26
|EQS-DD: Douglas AG: Lobelia Lux S.à r.l., buy (EQS Group)
|
09.03.26
|EQS-DD: Douglas AG: Lobelia Lux S.à r.l., Kauf (EQS Group)
|
09.03.26
|Börse Frankfurt in Rot: SDAX legt den Rückwärtsgang ein (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Douglas AG
|19.02.26
|Douglas Neutral
|UBS AG
|11.02.26
|Douglas Neutral
|UBS AG
|11.02.26
|Douglas Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|20.01.26
|Douglas Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|20.01.26
|Douglas Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|19.02.26
|Douglas Neutral
|UBS AG
|11.02.26
|Douglas Neutral
|UBS AG
|11.02.26
|Douglas Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|20.01.26
|Douglas Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|20.01.26
|Douglas Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|11.02.26
|Douglas Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|20.01.26
|Douglas Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|19.01.26
|Douglas Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|19.01.26
|Douglas Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|13.01.26
|Douglas Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|19.02.26
|Douglas Neutral
|UBS AG
|11.02.26
|Douglas Neutral
|UBS AG
|20.01.26
|Douglas Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|20.01.26
|Douglas Neutral
|UBS AG
|19.12.25
|Douglas Neutral
|UBS AG
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Douglas AG
|9,94
|-2,17%
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