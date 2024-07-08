|
08.07.2024 11:39:42
EQS-PVR: E.ON SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
|
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: E.ON SE
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
2. Reason for notification
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
6. Total positions
7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
10. Other explanatory remarks:
Date
08.07.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|E.ON SE
|Brüsseler Platz 1
|45131 Essen
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.eon.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1941537 08.07.2024 CET/CEST
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu E.ON SEmehr Nachrichten
|
15:59
|Aufschläge in Frankfurt: DAX am Montagnachmittag auf grünem Terrain (finanzen.at)
|
12:27
|Optimismus in Frankfurt: Das macht der LUS-DAX aktuell (finanzen.at)
|
12:27
|XETRA-Handel: DAX mittags im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
11:39
|EQS-PVR: E.ON SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution (EQS Group)
|
11:00
|EQS-PVR: E.ON SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution (EQS Group)
|
05.07.24
|Börse Frankfurt: LUS-DAX notiert zum Start des Freitagshandels im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
05.07.24
|Börse Frankfurt: DAX steigt zum Start (finanzen.at)
|
04.07.24
|Pluszeichen in Frankfurt: DAX zum Ende des Donnerstagshandels mit positivem Vorzeichen (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu E.ON SEmehr Analysen
|01.07.24
|E.ON Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|28.06.24
|E.ON Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|17.06.24
|E.ON Buy
|UBS AG
|13.06.24
|E.ON Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|11.06.24
|E.ON Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|01.07.24
|E.ON Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|28.06.24
|E.ON Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|17.06.24
|E.ON Buy
|UBS AG
|13.06.24
|E.ON Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|11.06.24
|E.ON Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|28.06.24
|E.ON Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|17.06.24
|E.ON Buy
|UBS AG
|05.06.24
|E.ON Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|05.06.24
|E.ON Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|16.05.24
|E.ON Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|11.06.24
|E.ON Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|11.12.23
|E.ON Underweight
|Morgan Stanley
|09.01.23
|E.ON Underweight
|Morgan Stanley
|01.07.24
|E.ON Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|13.06.24
|E.ON Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|28.05.24
|E.ON Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|24.05.24
|E.ON Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|15.05.24
|E.ON Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|E.ON SE
|12,18
|-0,90%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach Frankreich-Wahl: Dow freundlich -- ATX höher -- DAX im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich im Minus
Die Wall Street zeigt sich zum Wochenauftakt mit grünen Vorzeichen. Der heimische und deutsche Aktienmarkt bewegen sich am Montag in der Gewinnzone. Die asiatischen Indizes bewegten sich zu Wochenbeginn auf rotem Terrain.