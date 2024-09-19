|
19.09.2024 17:17:57
EQS-PVR: E.ON SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
|
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: E.ON SE
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
2. Reason for notification
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
6. Total positions
7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
10. Other explanatory remarks:
Date
19.09.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|E.ON SE
|Brüsseler Platz 1
|45131 Essen
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.eon.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1991845 19.09.2024 CET/CEST
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu E.ON SEmehr Nachrichten
|
17:17
|EQS-PVR: E.ON SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution (EQS Group)
|
15:58
|Donnerstagshandel in Frankfurt: DAX-Anleger greifen nachmittags zu (finanzen.at)
|
12:27
|Donnerstagshandel in Frankfurt: Das macht der DAX am Mittag (finanzen.at)
|
12:27
|Zuversicht in Frankfurt: LUS-DAX am Mittag mit Gewinnen (finanzen.at)
|
10:03
|DAX 40-Papier EON SE-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine Investition in EON SE von vor 10 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
18.09.24
|Mittwochshandel in Frankfurt: Zum Ende des Mittwochshandels Gewinne im LUS-DAX (finanzen.at)
|
18.09.24
|Schwacher Handel in Frankfurt: DAX legt zum Handelsende den Rückwärtsgang ein (finanzen.at)
|
18.09.24
|Starker Wochentag in Frankfurt: LUS-DAX in Grün (finanzen.at)