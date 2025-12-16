E.ON Aktie
WKN DE: ENAG99 / ISIN: DE000ENAG999
|
16.12.2025 08:28:43
EQS-PVR: E.ON SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
|
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: E.ON SE
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
2. Reason for notification
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
6. Total positions
7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
10. Other explanatory remarks:
Date
16.12.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|E.ON SE
|Brüsseler Platz 1
|45131 Essen
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.eon.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2246092 16.12.2025 CET/CEST
|
08:28
|EQS-PVR: E.ON SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution (EQS Group)
|
15.12.25
|Schwache Performance in Frankfurt: LUS-DAX fällt letztendlich (finanzen.at)
|
15.12.25
|XETRA-Handel LUS-DAX präsentiert sich nachmittags leichter (finanzen.at)
|
15.12.25
|AKW Brunsbüttel: Zweite Genehmigung für Rückbau erteilt (dpa-AFX)
|
15.12.25
|Gewinne in Frankfurt: So entwickelt sich der LUS-DAX am Mittag (finanzen.at)
|
15.12.25
|Freundlicher Handel: So performt der DAX aktuell (finanzen.at)
|
15.12.25
|Gewinne in Frankfurt: LUS-DAX zeigt sich zum Start des Montagshandels fester (finanzen.at)
|
12.12.25
|Angespannte Stimmung in Frankfurt: DAX beendet den Freitagshandel im Minus (finanzen.at)
|12.12.25
|E.ON Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|11.12.25
|E.ON Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|27.11.25
|E.ON Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|13.11.25
|E.ON Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|13.11.25
|E.ON Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|11.06.24
|E.ON Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|11.12.25
|E.ON Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|11.12.25
|E.ON Neutral
|UBS AG
|10.12.25
|E.ON Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|05.12.25
|E.ON Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|01.12.25
|E.ON Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|E.ON SE
|15,31
|-0,07%
