EQS-PVR: Elmos Semiconductor SE: Publication of acquisition or disposal in respect of own shares according Sec. 40 para. 1 sent. 2 WpHG

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Elmos Semiconductor SE

Elmos Semiconductor SE: Publication of acquisition or disposal in respect of own shares according Sec. 40 para. 1 sent. 2 WpHG



09.03.2026 / 10:00 CET/CEST

Publication of acquisition or disposal in respect of own shares



1. Details of issuer Elmos Semiconductor SE

Werkstättenstraße 18

51379 Leverkusen

Germany

2. Names of subsidiary undertakings or third persons

holding directly 3% or more shares, if different from 1.



3. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached 05 March 2026

4. Share-position Share-position in % total amount of shares issued Resulting situation 3.04 % 17700000 Previous publication 2.87 % /

5. Details absolute in % direct indirect (via subsidiary

or third person, Sec. 71d

para. 1 AktG) direct indirect (via subsidiary

or third person, Sec. 71d

para. 1 AktG) 538543 0 3.04 % 0.00 %

