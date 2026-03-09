Elmos Semiconductor Aktie

WKN: 567710 / ISIN: DE0005677108

09.03.2026 10:00:45

EQS-PVR: Elmos Semiconductor SE: Publication of acquisition or disposal in respect of own shares according Sec. 40 para. 1 sent. 2 WpHG

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Elmos Semiconductor SE
Elmos Semiconductor SE: Publication of acquisition or disposal in respect of own shares according Sec. 40 para. 1 sent. 2 WpHG

09.03.2026 / 10:00 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of acquisition or disposal in respect of own shares

1. Details of issuer
Elmos Semiconductor SE
Werkstättenstraße 18
51379 Leverkusen
Germany

2. Names of subsidiary undertakings or third persons
holding directly 3% or more shares, if different from 1.
 

3. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached
05 March 2026 

4. Share-position
  Share-position in % total amount of shares issued
Resulting situation 3.04 % 17700000
Previous publication 2.87 % /

5. Details
absolute in %
direct indirect (via subsidiary
or third person, Sec. 71d
para. 1 AktG)		 direct indirect (via subsidiary
or third person, Sec. 71d
para. 1 AktG)
538543 0 3.04 % 0.00 %


09.03.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Elmos Semiconductor SE
Werkstättenstraße 18
51379 Leverkusen
Germany
Internet: http://www.elmos.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2287864  09.03.2026 CET/CEST

