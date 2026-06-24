Emerald Horizon Aktie
WKN DE: NETEME / ISIN: AT0000A3UZE1
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24.06.2026 11:51:24
EQS-PVR: Emerald Horizon AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
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EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Emerald Horizon AG
Major holdings notification pursuant to Sec. 130 to 134 BörseG 2018
Wien, 24.6.2026
Overview
? Notification made after deadline
Caution: In case of violations of major holdings notification rules, please pay attention to Section 137 BörseG 2018 (Suspension of voting rights)
1. Issuer: Emerald Horizon AG
2. Reason for the notification: Other
3. Person subject to notification obligation
4. Name of shareholder(s):
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 22.6.2026
6. Total positions
Details
7. Notified details of the resulting situation:
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation:
? Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.
? Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
9. In case of proxy voting
Date of general meeting: -
Voting rights after general meeting: - is equivalent to - voting rights.
10. Sonstige Kommentare:
Offenlegung von bzw. Information über den Beteiligungsbesitz aufgrund der erstmaligen Zulassung der Aktien der Emittentin
zu einem geregelten Markt (Amtlicher Handel der Wiener Börse AG) gemäß § 130 Abs 7 BörseG. Mit Beschluss der Wiener Börse vom 22.06.2026 wurden 1.049.375 Stückaktien der Emittentin zum Amtlichen Handel an der Wiener Börse zugelassen.
Wien am 24.6.2026
24.06.2026 CET/CEST
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Emerald Horizon AG
|Karl-Huber-Gasse 15
|8041 Graz
|Austria
|IPO geplant / Intended to be listed.
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2353034 24.06.2026 CET/CEST
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