Emerald Horizon Aktie

Emerald Horizon für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: NETEME / ISIN: AT0000A3UZE1

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24.06.2026 11:51:23

EQS-PVR: Emerald Horizon AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Emerald Horizon AG
Emerald Horizon AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

24.06.2026 / 11:51 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Major holdings notification pursuant to Sec. 130 to 134 BörseG 2018

 

Wien,  24.6.2026

 

Overview

? Notification made after deadline

Caution: In case of violations of major holdings notification rules, please pay attention to Section 137 BörseG 2018 (Suspension of voting rights)

 

1. Issuer: Emerald Horizon AG

2. Reason for the notification: Other

3. Person subject to notification obligation
Florian Wagner

4. Name of shareholder(s): 

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 22.6.2026

 

6. Total positions

   
% of voting rights attached to shares (7.A)		 % of voting rights through financial/other instruments (7.B.1 + 7.B.2)  
 
Total of both in % (7.A + 7.B)		  
Total number of voting rights of issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed / reached  
52,90 %		  
0,00 %		  
52,90 %		  
1 049 375
Position of previous notification (if applicable)  
 		  
 		  
 		  

 

 

Details

7. Notified details of the resulting situation:

 

A: Voting rights attached to shares

ISIN Code		 Number of voting rights % of voting rights
Direct
(Sec 130 BörseG 2018)		 Indirect
(Sec 133 BörseG 2018)		 Direct
(Sec 130 BörseG 2018)		 Indirect
(Sec 133 BörseG
2018)
AT0000A3UZE1 555 104   52,90 %  
SUBTOTAL A 555 104 52,90 %

 

 

B 1: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 1 BörseG 2018

Type of instrument
Expiration Date
Exercise Period		 Number of voting
rights that may be
acquired if the
instrument is exercised
% of voting rights
         
    SUBTOTAL B.1    

 

 

B 2: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 2 BörseG 2018
Type of instrument Expiration Date Exercise Period Physical /
Cash Settlement		 Number of
voting rights		 % of voting rights
           
      SUBTOTAL B.2    

 

 

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation:

? Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.

? Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

 

 

9. In case of proxy voting

Date of general meeting: -

Voting rights after general meeting: - is equivalent to - voting rights.

 

10. Sonstige Kommentare:

Offenlegung von bzw. Information über den Beteiligungsbesitz aufgrund der erstmaligen Zulassung der Aktien der Emittentin

zu einem geregelten Markt (Amtlicher Handel der Wiener Börse AG) gemäß § 130 Abs 7 BörseG. Mit Beschluss der Wiener Börse vom 22.06.2026 wurden 1.049.375 Stückaktien der Emittentin zum Amtlichen Handel an der Wiener Börse zugelassen.

 

Wien am  24.6.2026

 


24.06.2026 CET/CEST
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Emerald Horizon AG
Karl-Huber-Gasse 15
8041 Graz
Austria

IPO geplant / Intended to be listed.
 
End of News EQS News Service

2353024  24.06.2026 CET/CEST

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