Enapter Aktie

Enapter für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A255G0 / ISIN: DE000A255G02

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01.07.2026 12:11:43

EQS-PVR: Enapter AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Enapter AG
Enapter AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

01.07.2026 / 12:11 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: Enapter AG
Street: Bleichenbrücke 9
Postal code: 20354
City: Hamburg
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 391200JIZN9JYP440O07

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Natural person (first name, surname): Jeffrey Yass
Date of birth: 17 Jul 1958

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
CVI Investments, Inc.

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
26 Jun 2026

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 28.29 % 1.28 % 29.57 % 32071922
Previous notification 24.55 % 1.28 % 25.83 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000A255G02 0 9072120 0.00 % 28.29 %
Total 9072120 28.29 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Call option 29 December 2028 411344 1.28 %
    Total 411344 1.28 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
      Total 0 0.00 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Jeffrey Yass % % %
Colombus International Holdings, Inc. % % %
CVI Holdings II, LLLP % % %
CVI Investments, Inc. 28.29 % % 29.57 %
- % % %
Jeffrey Yass % % %
Heights Holdings, Inc. % % %
Heights Capital Management, Inc. 28.29 % % 29.57 %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
Heights Capital Management, Inc., the investment manager and authorized agent of CVI Investments, Inc., has discretionary authority to vote and dispose of the shares held by CVI Investments, Inc. 

Date
30 Jun 2026


01.07.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Enapter AG
Bleichenbrücke 9
20354 Hamburg
Germany
Internet: www.enapterag.de

 
End of News EQS News Service

2357968  01.07.2026 CET/CEST

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