EQS-PVR: ENCAVIS AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: ENCAVIS AG

ENCAVIS AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



20.03.2024 / 21:21 CET/CEST

Notification of Major Holdings



1. Details of issuer Name: ENCAVIS AG Street: Große Elbstraße 59 Postal code: 22767 City: Hamburg

Germany Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 391200ECRGNL09Y2KJ67

2. Reason for notification Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights X Acquisition/disposal of instruments Change of breakdown of voting rights Other reason:



3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Legal entity: KKR Management LLP

City of registered office, country: Wilmington, Delaware, United States of America (USA)

4. Names of shareholder(s)

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.



5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 14 March 2024

6. Total positions % of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 7.a.) % of voting rights through instruments

(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) Total of both in %

(7.a. + 7.b.) Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG New 0.00 % 31.00 % 31.00 % 161030176 Previous notification n/a % n/a % n/a % /

7. Details on total positions

a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) ISIN Absolute In % Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) 0 0 0.00 % 0.00 % Total 0 0.00 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % 0 0.00 % Total 0 0.00 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % Share purchase agreements Physical 28594781 17.76 % Roll-over agreements Physical 21319020 13.24 % Total 49913801 31.00 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more) KKR Management LLP % % % KKR & Co. Inc. % % % KKR Group Co. Inc. % % % KKR Group Holdings Corp. % % % KKR Group Partnership L.P. % % % KKR Diversified Core Infrastructure Limited % % % KKR Diversified Core Infrastructure S.à r.l. % % % KKR Associates Diversified Core Infrastructure SCSp % % % KKR DCIF International SCA SICAV-RAIF % % % KKR Elbe Aggregator GP LLC % % % KKR Elbe Aggregator L.P. % % % Elbe TopCo Limited % % % Elbe Intermediate Limited % % % Elbe EBLCo Limited % % % Blitz F24-416 GmbH % % % Elbe MidCo GmbH % % % Blitz 21-823 AG % 31.00 % 31.00 % - % % % KKR Management LLP % % % KKR & Co. Inc. % % % KKR Group Co. Inc. % % % KKR Group Holdings Corp. % % % KKR Group Partnership L.P. % % % KKR Group Assets III GP LLC % % % KKR Group Assets Holdings III L.P. % % % KKR Infrastructure Conglomerate LLC % % % K-INFRA Holdings I LLC % % % K-INFRA Elbe LLC % % % K-INFRA Elbe Aggregator GP Limited % % % KKR Elbe Aggregator L.P. % % % Elbe TopCo Limited % % % Elbe Intermediate Limited % % % Elbe EBLCo Limited % % % Blitz F24-416 GmbH % % % Elbe MidCo GmbH % % % Blitz 21-823 AG % 31.00 % 31.00 %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG

(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)



Date of general meeting:

Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:

Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both % % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:



Date

20 March 2024

