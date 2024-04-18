|
18.04.2024 17:30:57
EQS-PVR: ENCAVIS AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
|
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: ENCAVIS AG
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
2. Reason for notification
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
6. Total positions
7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
10. Other explanatory remarks:
Date
18.04.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|ENCAVIS AG
|Große Elbstraße 59
|22767 Hamburg
|Germany
|Internet:
|https://www.encavis.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1884175 18.04.2024 CET/CEST
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu ENCAVIS AGmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu ENCAVIS AGmehr Analysen
|27.03.24
|ENCAVIS Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|15.03.24
|ENCAVIS Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|15.03.24
|ENCAVIS Buy
|Warburg Research
|15.03.24
|ENCAVIS Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|15.03.24
|ENCAVIS Hold
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|27.03.24
|ENCAVIS Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|15.03.24
|ENCAVIS Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|15.03.24
|ENCAVIS Buy
|Warburg Research
|15.03.24
|ENCAVIS Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|15.03.24
|ENCAVIS Hold
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|15.03.24
|ENCAVIS Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|15.03.24
|ENCAVIS Buy
|Warburg Research
|07.03.24
|ENCAVIS Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|07.03.24
|ENCAVIS Buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|07.03.24
|ENCAVIS Buy
|Warburg Research
|27.03.24
|ENCAVIS Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|14.03.24
|ENCAVIS Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|11.12.23
|ENCAVIS Underweight
|Morgan Stanley
|20.11.23
|ENCAVIS Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|15.08.23
|ENCAVIS Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|15.03.24
|ENCAVIS Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|15.03.24
|ENCAVIS Hold
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|29.02.24
|ENCAVIS Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|14.08.23
|ENCAVIS Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|15.05.23
|ENCAVIS Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|ENCAVIS AG
|16,88
|0,00%