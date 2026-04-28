EVOTEC Aktie
WKN: 566480 / ISIN: DE0005664809
|
28.04.2026 16:58:04
EQS-PVR: Evotec SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
|
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: EVOTEC SE
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
2. Reason for notification
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
6. Total positions
7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
10. Other explanatory remarks:
Date
28.04.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Evotec SE
|Manfred Eigen Campus / Essener Bogen 7
|22419 Hamburg
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.evotec.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2317056 28.04.2026 CET/CEST
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Nachrichten zu EVOTEC SE
|
17:58
|Angespannte Stimmung in Frankfurt: TecDAX fällt letztendlich zurück (finanzen.at)
|
17:58
|Schwache Performance in Frankfurt: SDAX beendet den Dienstagshandel mit Verlusten (finanzen.at)
|
16:58
|EQS-PVR: Evotec SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution (EQS Group)
|
15:58
|Schwacher Handel: TecDAX legt am Dienstagnachmittag den Rückwärtsgang ein (finanzen.at)
|
15:58
|Anleger in Frankfurt halten sich zurück: SDAX präsentiert sich nachmittags schwächer (finanzen.at)
|
12:26
|Schwache Performance in Frankfurt: SDAX präsentiert sich am Mittag schwächer (finanzen.at)
|
09:29
|Handel in Frankfurt: SDAX zum Handelsstart in Rot (finanzen.at)
|
27.04.26
|Börse Frankfurt in Grün: TecDAX am Montagmittag in der Gewinnzone (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu EVOTEC SE
|20.04.26
|EVOTEC Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|14.04.26
|EVOTEC Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|13.04.26
|EVOTEC Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|08.04.26
|EVOTEC Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|07.04.26
|EVOTEC Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|20.04.26
|EVOTEC Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|14.04.26
|EVOTEC Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|13.04.26
|EVOTEC Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|08.04.26
|EVOTEC Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|07.04.26
|EVOTEC Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|20.04.26
|EVOTEC Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|14.04.26
|EVOTEC Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|08.04.26
|EVOTEC Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|07.04.26
|EVOTEC Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|26.03.26
|EVOTEC Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|03.03.25
|EVOTEC Sell
|Deutsche Bank AG
|25.11.24
|EVOTEC Sell
|Deutsche Bank AG
|18.11.24
|EVOTEC Sell
|Deutsche Bank AG
|12.11.24
|EVOTEC Sell
|Deutsche Bank AG
|07.11.24
|EVOTEC Sell
|Deutsche Bank AG
|13.04.26
|EVOTEC Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|12.03.26
|EVOTEC Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|11.03.26
|EVOTEC Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|07.11.25
|EVOTEC Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|06.11.25
|EVOTEC Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
|EVOTEC SE
|5,15
|-3,02%
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