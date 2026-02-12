EQS-PVR: Fabasoft AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Fabasoft AG

Fabasoft AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



12.02.2026 / 09:00 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Major holdings notification pursuant to Sec. 130 to 134 BörseG 2018 PARIS, 11.2.2026 Overview ? Notification made after deadline Caution: In case of violations of major holdings notification rules, please pay attention to Section 137 BörseG 2018 (Suspension of voting rights) 1. Issuer: Fabasoft AG 2. Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of voting rights

Acquisition or disposal of financial/other instruments 3. Person subject to notification obligation

Name: BNP PARIBAS SA

City: PARIS

Country: FRANCE 4. Name of shareholder(s): 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 10.2.2026 6. Total positions

% of voting rights attached to shares (7.A) % of voting rights through financial/other instruments (7.B.1 + 7.B.2)



Total of both in % (7.A + 7.B)

Total number of voting rights of issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed / reached

4,97 %

0,00 %

4,97 %

11 000 000 Position of previous notification (if applicable)

9,89 %

0,00 %

9,89 % Details 7. Notified details of the resulting situation: A: Voting rights attached to shares

ISIN Code Number of voting rights % of voting rights Direct

(Sec 130 BörseG 2018) Indirect

(Sec 133 BörseG 2018) Direct

(Sec 130 BörseG 2018) Indirect

(Sec 133 BörseG

2018) AT0000785407 546 540 4,97 % SUBTOTAL A 546 540 4,97 % B 1: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 1 BörseG 2018

Type of instrument

Expiration Date

Exercise Period Number of voting

rights that may be

acquired if the

instrument is exercised

% of voting rights SUBTOTAL B.1 B 2: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 2 BörseG 2018 Type of instrument Expiration Date Exercise Period Physical /

Cash Settlement Number of

voting rights % of voting rights Swap on Spot Position 07 Apr 2026 Multiple Cash 201 0,00 % SUBTOTAL B.2 201 0,00 % 8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation: ? Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer. ? Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity: No. Name Directly controlled by No. Shares held directly (%) Financial/other instruments held directly (%) Total of both (%) 1 BNP PARIBAS SA 2 BNP PARIBAS FINANCIAL MARKETS 1 4,97 % 0,00 % 4,97 % 9. In case of proxy voting Date of general meeting: - Voting rights after general meeting: - is equivalent to - voting rights. 10. Sonstige Kommentare: - PARIS am 11.2.2026

12.02.2026 CET/CEST

View original content: EQS News