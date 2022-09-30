EQS-PVR: flatexDEGIRO AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: flatexDEGIRO AG

flatexDEGIRO AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



30.09.2022 / 17:45 CET/CEST

Notification of Major Holdings



1. Details of issuer Name: flatexDEGIRO AG Street: Omniturm, Große Gallusstraße 16-18 Postal code: 60312 City: Frankfurt / Main

Germany Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900IRBZTADXJB6757

2. Reason for notification X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights Acquisition/disposal of instruments Change of breakdown of voting rights Other reason:



3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Natural person (first name, surname): Bernd Förtsch

Date of birth: 30 Jun 1962

4. Names of shareholder(s)

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.

GfBk Gesellschaft für Börsenkommunikation mbH

Heliad Equity Partners GmbH & Co. KGaA



5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 21 Sep 2022

6. Total positions % of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 7.a.) % of voting rights through instruments

(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) Total of both in %

(7.a. + 7.b.) Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG New 18.78 % 0.07 % 18.85 % 109892548 Previous notification 19.62 % 0 % 19.62 % /

7. Details on total positions

a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) ISIN Absolute In % Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) DE000FTG1111 1586428 19049420 1.44 % 17.33 % Total 20635848 18.78 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % securities lending 29.09.2022 80000 0.07 % Total 80000 0.07 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % 0 0.00 % Total 0 0.00 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more) Bernd Förtsch % % % BFF Holding GmbH % % % GfBk Gesellschaft für Börsenkommunikation mbH 12.38 % % 12.38 % - % % % Bernd Förtsch % % % FinLab AG % % % Heliad Management GmbH % % % Heliad Equity Partners GmbH & Co. KGaA 4.95 % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG

(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)



Date of general meeting:

Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:

Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both % % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:



Date

27 Sep 2022

