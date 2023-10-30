EQS-PVR: flatexDEGIRO AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: flatexDEGIRO AG

flatexDEGIRO AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



30.10.2023 / 17:45 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Notification of Major Holdings



1. Details of issuer Name: flatexDEGIRO AG Street: Omniturm, Große Gallusstraße 16-18 Postal code: 60312 City: Frankfurt / Main

Germany Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900IRBZTADXJB6757

2. Reason for notification Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights Acquisition/disposal of instruments Change of breakdown of voting rights X Other reason:

Voluntary Group announcement due to Group restructuring

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Natural person (first name, surname): Bernd Förtsch

Date of birth: 30 Jun 1962

4. Names of shareholder(s)

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.

GfBk Gesellschaft für Börsenkommunikation mbH

Heliad AG



5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 12 Oct 2023

6. Total positions % of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 7.a.) % of voting rights through instruments

(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) Total of both in %

(7.a. + 7.b.) Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG New 19.20 % 0.00 % 19.20 % 109952548 Previous notification 18.78 % 0.07 % 18.85 % /

7. Details on total positions

a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) ISIN Absolute In % Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) DE000FTG1111 1586428 19526540 1.44 % 17.76 % Total 21112968 19.20 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % 0 0.00 % Total 0 0.00 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % 0 0.00 % Total 0 0.00 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more) Bernd Förtsch % % % BFF Holding GmbH % % % GfBk Gesellschaft für Börsenkommunikation mbH 13.08 % % 13.08 % - % % % Bernd Förtsch % % % Heliad AG 4.68 % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG

(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)



Date of general meeting:

Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:

Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both % % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:

The voting rights were transferred from Heliad Equity Partners GmbH & Co. Co. KGaA to Heliad AG (formerly FinLab AG) by way of a merger of Heliad Equity Partners GmbH & Co. KGaA to Heliad AG (formerly FinLab AG).

Date

27 Oct 2023

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)Date of general meeting:Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:Date

30.10.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

