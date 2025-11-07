ETF Anlage mit 500 Euro Prämie! Jetzt OSKAR ETF starten und bis zu 500 Euro Prämie erhalten -W-

flatexDEGIRO Aktie

flatexDEGIRO für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: FTG111 / ISIN: DE000FTG1111

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Times + Sales
Börsenplätze
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
07.11.2025 17:45:03

EQS-PVR: flatexDEGIRO AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: flatexDEGIRO AG
flatexDEGIRO AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

07.11.2025 / 17:45 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: flatexDEGIRO AG
Street: Omniturm, Große Gallusstraße 16-18
Postal code: 60312
City: Frankfurt / Main
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900IRBZTADXJB6757

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: Morgan Stanley
City of registered office, country: Wilmington, Delaware, United States of America (USA)

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
03 Nov 2025

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 2.99 % 0.16 % 3.16 % 110134548
Previous notification 3.01 % 0.16 % 3.18 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000FTG1111 0 3298275 0 % 2.99 %
Total 3298275 2.99 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Right of recall over securities lending agreements at any time at any time 180125 0.16 %
    Total 180125 0.16 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Retail Structured Product 19.08.2075 at any time Cash 50 0 %
      Total 50 0.000045399015 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC % % %
Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC % % %
- % % %
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley International Holdings Inc. % % %
Morgan Stanley International Limited % % %
Morgan Stanley Investments (UK) % % %
Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc % % %
- % % %
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC % % %
Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC % % %
Prime Dealer Services Corp. % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
The notification was triggered due to a disposal of client securities over which Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC had a right of use. 

Date
06 Nov 2025


07.11.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: flatexDEGIRO AG
Omniturm, Große Gallusstraße 16-18
60312 Frankfurt / Main
Germany
Internet: www.flatexdegiro.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2225534  07.11.2025 CET/CEST

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu flatexDEGIRO AGmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu flatexDEGIRO AGmehr Analysen

05.11.25 flatexDEGIRO Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
27.10.25 flatexDEGIRO Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
24.10.25 flatexDEGIRO Buy UBS AG
23.10.25 flatexDEGIRO Buy Deutsche Bank AG
22.10.25 flatexDEGIRO Buy UBS AG
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

flatexDEGIRO AG 32,76 2,76% flatexDEGIRO AG

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

09.11.25 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 45: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
09.11.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 45
08.11.25 KW 45: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
08.11.25 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
07.11.25 KW 45: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Shutdown-Ende in Sicht? ATX und DAX im Plus -- Asiens Börsen legen schlussendlich zu
Der heimische Aktienmarkt präsentiert sich den Handel am Montag mit Gewinnen. Anleger am deutschen Aktienmarkt werden ebenso wieder mutiger. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es zum Wochenstart nach oben.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen