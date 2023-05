EQS-PVR: Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG

Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



11.05.2023 / 11:40 CET/CEST

The investment is used to realize trading profits.

The reporting person does not intend to obtain further voting rights by acquisition or any other way.

The reporting person does intend to influence the composition of the issuers' administration, management or supervisory board.

The reporting person does not intend to change the capital structure of the company, especially with regards to the ratio of internal/outside financing and the dividend policy.

With regard to the origin of the funds, the notifying party disclosed that the voting rights were attributed to it pursuant to Section 34 (1) Sentence 1 No. 1 WpHG. The acquisition of the voting rights was financed from own funds provided to Olive Tree Invest GmbH by Dr. Dirk Markus. LOTUS FamilyInvest AG, Innsbruck, Austria informed us on May 11, 2023 pursuant to Art. 43(1) WpHG thereby making reference to the exceedance of the threshold of 10% or a higher threshold from April 25, 2023 , as follows:

