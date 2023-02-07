|
07.02.2023 14:18:50
EQS-PVR: Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
|
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
2. Reason for notification
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
6. Total positions
7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
10. Other explanatory remarks:
Date
07.02.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide
|-
|60547 Frankfurt am Main
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.fraport.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1553837 07.02.2023 CET/CEST
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Fraport AGmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Fraport AGmehr Analysen
|24.01.23
|Fraport Neutral
|UBS AG
|18.01.23
|Fraport Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|18.01.23
|Fraport Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|17.01.23
|Fraport Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|16.01.23
|Fraport Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|24.01.23
|Fraport Neutral
|UBS AG
|18.01.23
|Fraport Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|18.01.23
|Fraport Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|17.01.23
|Fraport Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|16.01.23
|Fraport Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|18.01.23
|Fraport Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|15.12.22
|Fraport Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|10.11.22
|Fraport Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|08.11.22
|Fraport Buy
|Warburg Research
|08.11.22
|Fraport Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|17.01.23
|Fraport Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|16.01.23
|Fraport Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|13.12.22
|Fraport Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|13.12.22
|Fraport Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|11.11.22
|Fraport Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|24.01.23
|Fraport Neutral
|UBS AG
|18.01.23
|Fraport Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|13.12.22
|Fraport Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|06.12.22
|Fraport Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|11.11.22
|Fraport Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Fraport AG
|53,58
|1,75%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerAbwarten vor Powell-Rede: ATX mit Gewinnen -- DAX richtungslos -- Asiens Börsenhandel endet mehrheitlich etwas höher
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt geht es am Dienstag aufwärts. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt zeigen sich die Anleger unterdessen unentschlossen. Die größten Börsen in Asien zeigten sich mehrheitlich fester.