Fraport Aktie

Fraport für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 577330 / ISIN: DE0005773303

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
18.05.2026 10:18:34

EQS-PVR: Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide
Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

18.05.2026 / 10:18 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide
Street: -
Postal code: 60547
City: Frankfurt am Main
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 5299001ERX0K10IZUL40

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: First Maven Pty Ltd
City of registered office, country: Melbourne, Australia

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
29 Apr 2026

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 5.14 % 0 % 5.14 % 92468704
Previous notification 4.99 % 0 % 4.99 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE0005773303 0 4751221 0 % 5.14 %
Total 4751221 5.14 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0 %
    Total 0 0 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0 %
      Total 0 0 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
First Maven Pty Ltd % % %
L1 Capital Pty Ltd 5.14 % % 5.14 %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
01 May 2026


18.05.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide
-
60547 Frankfurt am Main
Germany
Internet: www.fraport.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2328964  18.05.2026 CET/CEST

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Fraport AG

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Fraport AG

mehr Analysen
15.05.26 Fraport Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
15.05.26 Fraport Neutral UBS AG
08.05.26 Fraport Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
08.05.26 Fraport Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
06.05.26 Fraport Overweight Barclays Capital
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Fraport AG 63,40 -2,46% Fraport AG

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

17.05.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 20
17.05.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 20: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
16.05.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
16.05.26 KW 20: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
15.05.26 KW 20: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX leichter -- DAX stabil -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Rot
Der heimische Markt verbucht am Montag Verluste. Der deutsche Leitindex bewegt sich seitwärts. Die Börsen in Asien zeigten sich zum Wochenstart schwächer.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen