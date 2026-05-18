Fraport Aktie
WKN: 577330 / ISIN: DE0005773303
|
18.05.2026 10:18:34
EQS-PVR: Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
|
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
2. Reason for notification
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
6. Total positions
7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
10. Other explanatory remarks:
Date
18.05.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide
|-
|60547 Frankfurt am Main
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.fraport.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2328964 18.05.2026 CET/CEST
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Nachrichten zu Fraport AG
Analysen zu Fraport AG
|15.05.26
|Fraport Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|15.05.26
|Fraport Neutral
|UBS AG
|08.05.26
|Fraport Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|08.05.26
|Fraport Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|06.05.26
|Fraport Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|15.05.26
|Fraport Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|15.05.26
|Fraport Neutral
|UBS AG
|08.05.26
|Fraport Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|08.05.26
|Fraport Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|06.05.26
|Fraport Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|15.05.26
|Fraport Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|08.05.26
|Fraport Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|08.05.26
|Fraport Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|06.05.26
|Fraport Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|05.05.26
|Fraport Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|06.05.26
|Fraport Sell
|UBS AG
|13.04.26
|Fraport Sell
|UBS AG
|17.03.26
|Fraport Sell
|UBS AG
|16.02.26
|Fraport Sell
|UBS AG
|10.02.26
|Fraport Sell
|UBS AG
|15.05.26
|Fraport Neutral
|UBS AG
|05.05.26
|Fraport Hold
|Warburg Research
|23.04.26
|Fraport Hold
|Warburg Research
|18.03.26
|Fraport Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|17.03.26
|Fraport Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
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|Fraport AG
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