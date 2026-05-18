Fresenius Medical Care Aktie
WKN: 578580 / ISIN: DE0005785802
|
18.05.2026 16:55:33
EQS-PVR: Fresenius Medical Care AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
|
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Fresenius Medical Care AG
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
2. Reason for notification
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
6. Total positions
7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
10. Other explanatory remarks:
Date
18.05.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Fresenius Medical Care AG
|Else-Kröner-Straße 1
|61352 Bad Homburg
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.freseniusmedicalcare.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2329226 18.05.2026 CET/CEST
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Nachrichten zu Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St.
|
17:59
|Freundlicher Handel: LUS-DAX schlussendlich mit Zuschlägen (finanzen.at)
|
17:59
|Handel in Frankfurt: DAX letztendlich auf grünem Terrain (finanzen.at)
|
16:55
|EQS-PVR: Fresenius Medical Care AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution (EQS Group)
|
15.05.26
|Börse Frankfurt in Rot: LUS-DAX letztendlich in der Verlustzone (finanzen.at)
|
15.05.26
|Verluste in Frankfurt: DAX zum Handelsende in Rot (finanzen.at)
|
15.05.26
|EQS-PVR: Fresenius Medical Care AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution (EQS Group)
|
15.05.26
|Börse Frankfurt: LUS-DAX präsentiert sich am Freitagnachmittag schwächer (finanzen.at)
|
15.05.26
|Börse Frankfurt: DAX nachmittags im Minus (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St.
|08.05.26
|Fresenius Medical Care Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|08.05.26
|Fresenius Medical Care Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|07.05.26
|Fresenius Medical Care Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|06.05.26
|Fresenius Medical Care Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|06.05.26
|Fresenius Medical Care Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|08.05.26
|Fresenius Medical Care Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|08.05.26
|Fresenius Medical Care Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|07.05.26
|Fresenius Medical Care Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|06.05.26
|Fresenius Medical Care Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|06.05.26
|Fresenius Medical Care Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|08.05.26
|Fresenius Medical Care Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|13.03.26
|Fresenius Medical Care Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|03.12.25
|Fresenius Medical Care Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|07.11.25
|Fresenius Medical Care Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|05.11.25
|Fresenius Medical Care Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|08.05.26
|Fresenius Medical Care Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|06.05.26
|Fresenius Medical Care Sell
|UBS AG
|06.05.26
|Fresenius Medical Care Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|05.05.26
|Fresenius Medical Care Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|05.05.26
|Fresenius Medical Care Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|07.05.26
|Fresenius Medical Care Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|06.05.26
|Fresenius Medical Care Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|06.05.26
|Fresenius Medical Care Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|05.05.26
|Fresenius Medical Care Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|05.05.26
|Fresenius Medical Care Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St.
|38,07
|2,34%
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