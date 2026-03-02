FRIEDRICH VORWERK Aktie
WKN DE: A255F1 / ISIN: DE000A255F11
|
02.03.2026 10:21:13
EQS-PVR: Friedrich Vorwerk Group SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
|
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: FRIEDRICH VORWERK Group SE
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
2. Reason for notification
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
6. Total positions
7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
10. Other explanatory remarks:
Date
02.03.2026 CET/CEST
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Friedrich Vorwerk Group SE
|Harburger Straße 19
|21255 Tostedt
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.friedrich-vorwerk-group.de
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2283766 02.03.2026 CET/CEST
Analysen zu FRIEDRICH VORWERK
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|FRIEDRICH VORWERK
|81,10
|0,62%
