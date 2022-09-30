|
30.09.2022 18:40:17
EQS-PVR: FUCHS PETROLUB SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
|
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: FUCHS PETROLUB SE
Notification according to Article 43 of the German Securities Trading Act (WpHG)
On 30 September 2022, Mr. Lucas-Christopher Haaß, Germany, informed FUCHS PETROLUB SE, Mannheim, that his voting rights participation has exceeded inter alia the threshold of 10% of the voting rights of the company. The exceedance of the voting rights threshold is due to the initial attribution of voting rights because of acting in concert (Article 34 Section 2 WpHG) and not because of a purchase of shares.
According to Article 43 Section 1 WpHG, the notifying party Lucas-Christopher Haaß informed FUCHS PETROLUB SE on 30 September 2022 as follows:
Aims underlying the acquisition of the voting rights (Article 43 Section 1 Sentence 3 WpHG)
Source of the funds used (Article 43 Section 1 Sentence 4 WpHG)
The voting rights that led to the exceedance of the legal thresholds of 3, 5, 10, 15, 20, 25, 30 and 50% are attributed to the notifying party due to an acting in concert according to Article 34 Section 2 WpHG. Therefore, the exceedance of these thresholds did not happen by the acquisition of voting rights using equity funds or debt funds.
30.09.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|FUCHS PETROLUB SE
|Einsteinstraße 11
|68169 Mannheim
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.fuchs.com/gruppe
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1454785 30.09.2022 CET/CEST
|16.09.22
|FUCHS PETROLUB Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|23.08.22
|FUCHS PETROLUB Buy
|Warburg Research
|02.08.22
|FUCHS PETROLUB Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|01.08.22
|FUCHS PETROLUB Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|01.08.22
|FUCHS PETROLUB Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|11.10.21
|FUCHS PETROLUB Sell
|UBS AG
|04.10.21
|FUCHS PETROLUB Sell
|UBS AG
|01.08.22
|FUCHS PETROLUB Neutral
|UBS AG
|14.07.22
|FUCHS PETROLUB Neutral
|UBS AG
|04.07.22
|FUCHS PETROLUB Neutral
|UBS AG
|29.06.22
|FUCHS PETROLUB Neutral
|UBS AG
|23.06.22
|FUCHS PETROLUB Neutral
|UBS AG
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|FUCHS PETROLUB SE VZ
|26,00
|2,60%
