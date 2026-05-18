GEA Aktie
WKN: 660200 / ISIN: DE0006602006
|
18.05.2026 12:08:14
EQS-PVR: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
|
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
2. Reason for notification
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
6. Total positions
7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
10. Other explanatory remarks:
Date
18.05.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft
|Ulmenstraße 99
|40476 Düsseldorf
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.gea.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2329090 18.05.2026 CET/CEST
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu GEA
|
12:08
|EQS-PVR: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution (EQS Group)
|
09:29
|LUS-DAX aktuell: LUS-DAX zeigt sich zum Handelsstart fester (finanzen.at)
|
09:29
|XETRA-Handel DAX verliert zum Start (finanzen.at)
|
15.05.26
|EQS-DD: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: Kai Becker, buy (EQS Group)
|
15.05.26
|EQS-DD: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: Kai Becker, Kauf (EQS Group)
|
14.05.26
|Zuversicht in Frankfurt: LUS-DAX notiert zum Handelsende im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
14.05.26
|Donnerstagshandel in Frankfurt: DAX steigt zum Ende des Donnerstagshandels (finanzen.at)
|
13.05.26
|Mittwochshandel in Frankfurt: DAX schließt in der Gewinnzone (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu GEA
|12.05.26
|GEA Halten
|DZ BANK
|12.05.26
|GEA Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|12.05.26
|GEA Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|12.05.26
|GEA Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|11.05.26
|GEA Buy
|UBS AG
|12.05.26
|GEA Halten
|DZ BANK
|12.05.26
|GEA Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|12.05.26
|GEA Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|12.05.26
|GEA Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|11.05.26
|GEA Buy
|UBS AG
|11.05.26
|GEA Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|09.04.26
|GEA Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|11.03.26
|GEA Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|09.03.26
|GEA Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.03.26
|GEA Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12.05.26
|GEA Halten
|DZ BANK
|12.05.26
|GEA Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|12.05.26
|GEA Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|12.05.26
|GEA Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|11.05.26
|GEA Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|GEA
|54,25
|-0,55%