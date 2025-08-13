GEA Aktie

13.08.2025 10:32:43

EQS-PVR: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: Release according to Article 43, Section 2 and 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft
GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: Release according to Article 43, Section 2 and 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

13.08.2025 / 10:32 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Regarding the recent exeedance of the 10% voting rights threshold, Kuwait Investment Authority informed us as follows:
  1. Purpose of the investment: The nature of the investment is a passive investment that’s intended to achieve a positive financial return. 
  2. Intention to acquire further voting rights: KIA does not intend to acquire additional voting rights within the next 12 months. 
  3. Influence on corporate governance: KIA does not seek to influence the appointment of members of the issuer’s administrative, management, or supervisory bodies. 
  4. Capital structure: KIA does not seek to effect any changes to the issuer’s capital structure, including leverage, increase of debt financing or change in the dividend policy (including an increase in dividend distribution). 
  5. Origin of funds: Future Generations Fund on behalf of the State of Kuwait.

13.08.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft
Peter-Müller-Straße 12
40468 Düsseldorf
Germany
Internet: www.gea.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2182968  13.08.2025 CET/CEST

