WKN: 660200 / ISIN: DE0006602006
13.08.2025 10:32:43
EQS-PVR: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: Release according to Article 43, Section 2 and 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft
Regarding the recent exeedance of the 10% voting rights threshold, Kuwait Investment Authority informed us as follows:
|GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft
|Peter-Müller-Straße 12
|40468 Düsseldorf
|Germany
|www.gea.com
