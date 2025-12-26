EQS-PVR: Gerresheimer AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

|
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Gerresheimer AG
Gerresheimer AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
26.12.2025 / 10:42 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
2. Reason for notification
|Name:
|Gerresheimer AG
|Street:
|Peter-Müller-Str. 3
|Postal code:
|40468
|City:
|Duesseldorf
Germany
|Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):
|5299006GD4UWSYZOKC28
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
|
|Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
|
|Acquisition/disposal of instruments
|
|Change of breakdown of voting rights
|X
|Other reason:
Non application of trading book exemption according to sec. 36 para. 1 WpHG
4. Names of shareholder(s)
|Legal entity: BNP PARIBAS SA
City of registered office, country: PARIS, France
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
6. Total positions
7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
|
|% of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)
|% of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)
|Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)
|Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
|New
|4.59 %
|1.02 %
|5.61 %
|34540000
|Previous notification
|0.00 %
|0.00 %
|0.00 %
|/
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
|ISIN
|Absolute
|In %
|
|Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)
|Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
|Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)
|Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
|DE000A0LD6E6
|0
|1586361
|0.00 %
|4.59 %
|Total
|1586361
|4.59 %
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
|Type of instrument
|Expiration or maturity date
|Exercise or conversion period
|Voting rights absolute
|Voting rights in %
|
|
|
|0
|0.00 %
|
|
|Total
|0
|0.00 %
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
|Type of instrument
|Expiration or maturity date
|Exercise or conversion period
|Cash or physical settlement
|Voting rights absolute
|Voting rights in %
|Swap on Spot position
|23 Dec 2027
|Multiple
|Cash
|8207
|0.02 %
|Swap on Spot position
|15 Dec 2027
|Multiple
|Cash
|2000
|0.01 %
|Swap on Spot position
|06 Dec 2027
|Multiple
|Cash
|2855
|0.01 %
|Swap on Spot position
|10 Jul 2026
|Multiple
|Cash
|3589
|0.01 %
|Swap on Spot position
|17 Apr 2026
|Multiple
|Cash
|55533
|0.16 %
|Swap on Spot position
|29 Jan 2027
|Multiple
|Cash
|186450
|0.54 %
|Total Return Swap
|29 Jan 2026
|Multiple
|Cash
|93892
|0.27 %
|
|
|
|Total
|352526
|1.02 %
|
|Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
|X
|Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
|Name
|% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)
|% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)
|Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
|BNP PARIBAS SA
| %
| %
| %
|BNP PARIBAS Securities Services
|3.05 %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|BNP PARIBAS SA
| %
| %
| %
|BNP PARIBAS Financial Markets
| %
| %
| %
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
10. Other explanatory remarks:
|Proportion of voting rights
|Proportion of instruments
|Total of both
| %
| %
| %
Date
26.12.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Gerresheimer AG
|
|Peter-Müller-Str. 3
|
|40468 Duesseldorf
|
|Germany
|Internet:
|http://www.gerresheimer.com
|
|End of News
|EQS News Service
2251520 26.12.2025 CET/CEST