EQS-PVR: Heidelberg Materials AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Heidelberg Materials AG

Heidelberg Materials AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



01.03.2024 / 11:43 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Notification of Major Holdings



1. Details of issuer Name: Heidelberg Materials AG Street: Berliner Straße 6 Postal code: 69120 City: Heidelberg

Germany Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): LZ2C6E0W5W7LQMX5ZI37

2. Reason for notification Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights Acquisition/disposal of instruments Change of breakdown of voting rights X Other reason:

voluntary group notification due to crossing a threshold on subsidiary level

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Natural person (first name, surname): Ludwig Merckle

Date of birth: 08 Jun 1965

4. Names of shareholder(s)

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.

Spohn Cement Beteiligungen GmbH



5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 29 Feb 2024

6. Total positions % of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 7.a.) % of voting rights through instruments

(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) Total of both in %

(7.a. + 7.b.) Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG New 25.64 % 3.24 % 28.88 % 182068120 Previous notification 25.08 % 2.59 % 27.67 % /

7. Details on total positions

a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) ISIN Absolute In % Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) DE0006047004 0 46678883 0.00 % 25.64 % Total 46678883 25.64 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % Re-transfer claim from securities lending 26.03.2024 n/a 5900000 3.24 % Total 5900000 3.24 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % 0 0.00 % Total 0 0.00 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more) -Ludwig Merckle % % % -PH Vermögensverwaltung GmbH % % % -UBH Holding GmbH % % % -UBH Spohn Holding GmbH % % % -Spohn Cement Beteiligungen GmbH 25.64 % % 28.88 % - % % % -Ludwig Merckle % % % -PH Vermögensverwaltung GmbH % % % -UBH Holding GmbH % % % -UBH Spohn Holding GmbH % % % -UBH Spohn Filia GmbH % % % -Spohn Cement Beteiligungen GmbH 25.64 % % 28.88 % - % % % -Ludwig Merckle % % % -PH Vermögensverwaltung GmbH % % % -UBH Holding GmbH % % % -Piwa GmbH % % % -VEM Beteiligungen GmbH % % % -VEM Filia GmbH % % % -VEM Vermögensverwaltung GmbH % % % -VEM Vermögensbeteiligung GmbH % % % -VEMOS 1 Beteiligungen GmbH % % % -Spohn Cement Beteiligungen GmbH 25.64 % % 28.88 % - % % % -Ludwig Merckle % % % -PH Vermögensverwaltung GmbH % % % -UBH Holding GmbH % % % -Piwa GmbH % % % -VEM Beteiligungen GmbH % % % -VEM Leho GmbH % % % -LH Leder Holding Vermögensverwaltung GmbH % % % -Merckle Service GmbH % % % -KLZ Holding GmbH i. G. % % % -KL Holding GmbH % % % -Kötitzer Ledertuch- und Wachstuch-Werke GmbH % % % -AGM Anlagen GmbH % % % Spohn Cement Beteiligungen GmbH 25.64 % % 28.88 %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG

(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)



Date of general meeting:

Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:

Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both % % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:



Date

01 March 2024

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)Date of general meeting:Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:Date

01.03.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

