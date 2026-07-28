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HELIOS SOLAR Aktie

HELIOS SOLAR für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A42D2N / ISIN: DE000A42D2N5

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28.07.2026 10:13:04

EQS-PVR: HELIOS SOLAR AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: HELIOS SOLAR AG
HELIOS SOLAR AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

28.07.2026 / 10:13 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: HELIOS SOLAR AG
Street: Marienplatz 2
Postal code: 80331
City: Munich
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 894500Q0LUCCFE8R5J14

2. Reason for notification
  Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
X Other reason:
Initial listing of the shares for trading on an regulated market

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Natural person (first name, surname): Thuan Ming Ong
Date of birth: 11 Jun 1975

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
Ong Thuan Ming Holdings Sdn Bhd, Ong Thuan Ming Family Sdn Bhd und Small & Mid Cap Investmentbank AG

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
27 Jul 2026

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 88.17 % 0.00 % 88.17 % 30,400,000
Previous notification 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000A42D2N5 0 26,802,921 0.00 % 88.17 %
Total 26,802,921 88.17 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
%
    Total %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
%
      Total %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
-Thuan Ming Ong % % %
-Ong Thuan Ming Holdings Sdn Bhd 29.67 % % 29.67 %
-Thuan Ming Ong % % %
-Ong Thuan Ming Family Sdn Bhd 39.80 % % 39.80 %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
Allocation of 5682521 shares from securities lending; voting rights attached to these shares may only be exercised upon instruction 

Date
27 Jul 2026


28.07.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: HELIOS SOLAR AG
Marienplatz 2
80331 Munich
Germany
Internet: www.heliospv.net
LEI Code: 894500Q0LUCCFE8R5J14

Listing geplant / Intended to be listed;
 
End of News EQS News Service

2372628  28.07.2026 CET/CEST

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