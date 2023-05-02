02.05.2023 16:00:04

EQS-PVR: HelloFresh SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: HelloFresh SE
HelloFresh SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

02.05.2023 / 16:00 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: HelloFresh SE
Street: Prinzenstraße 89
Postal code: 10969
City: Berlin
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 391200ZAF4V6XD2M9G57

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: Schroders PLC
City of registered office, country: London, United Kingdom

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
27 Apr 2023

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 2.99 % 0.06 % 3.05 % 172204713
Previous notification 3.01 % 0.06 % 3.06 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000A161408 0 5153990 0.00 % 2.99 %
Total 5153990 2.99 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Convertible Bond n/a n/a 96525 0.06 %
    Total 96525 0.06 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
      Total 0 0.00 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Schroders plc % % %
Schroder Administration Limited % % %
Schroder International Holdings Limited % % %
Schroder Investment Management Limited % % %
- % % %
Schroders plc % % %
Schroder Administration Limited % % %
Schroder International Holdings Limited % % %
Schroder International Finance B.V. % % %
Schroder International Management (Europe) S.A. % % %
- % % %
Schroders plc % % %
Schroder Administration Limited % % %
Schroder International Holdings Limited % % %
Schroder Investment Management Limited % % %
Schroder Investment Management North America Limited % % %
- % % %
Schroders plc % % %
Schroder Administration Limited % % %
Schroder International Holdings Limited % % %
Schroder Investment Management (Switzerland) AG % % %
- % % %
Schroders plc % % %
Schroder Administration Limited % % %
Schroder International Holdings Limited % % %
Schroder US Holdings Inc. % % %
Schroder Investment Management North America Inc. % % %
- % % %
Schroders plc % % %
Schroder Administration Limited % % %
Schroder International Holdings Limited % % %
Schroder Unit Trusts Limited % % %
- % % %
Schroders plc % % %
Schroder Administration Limited % % %
Schroder International Holdings Limited % % %
Schroder Investment Management (Japan) Limited % % %
- % % %
Schroders plc % % %
Schroder Administration Limited % % %
Schroder International Holdings Limited % % %
Schroder Investment Management (Hong Kong) Limited % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
28 Apr 2023


02.05.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: HelloFresh SE
Prinzenstraße 89
10969 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.hellofreshgroup.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1621059  02.05.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1621059&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu HelloFreshmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu HelloFreshmehr Analysen

02.05.23 HelloFresh Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
28.04.23 HelloFresh Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
28.04.23 HelloFresh Buy Deutsche Bank AG
28.04.23 HelloFresh Neutral Credit Suisse Group
28.04.23 HelloFresh Underperform Bernstein Research

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

HelloFresh 23,69 0,85% HelloFresh

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Woche der Notenbanken: ATX & DAX fester -- Börsen in Asien schließen tiefer
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigen sich am Mittwoch stärker. Die Börsen in Fernost sind am Mittwoch zum Teil wegen Feiertagen sowie einer Handelspause geschlossen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen