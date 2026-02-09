HelloFresh Aktie
WKN DE: A16140 / ISIN: DE000A161408
|
09.02.2026 14:28:33
EQS-PVR: HelloFresh SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
|
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: HelloFresh SE
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
2. Reason for notification
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
6. Total positions
7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
10. Other explanatory remarks:
Date
09.02.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|HelloFresh SE
|Prinzenstraße 89
|10969 Berlin
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.hellofreshgroup.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2273512 09.02.2026 CET/CEST
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu HelloFresh
Analysen zu HelloFresh
|30.01.26
|HelloFresh Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|26.01.26
|HelloFresh Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|16.01.26
|HelloFresh Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|22.12.25
|HelloFresh Halten
|DZ BANK
|15.12.25
|HelloFresh Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|30.01.26
|HelloFresh Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|26.01.26
|HelloFresh Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|16.01.26
|HelloFresh Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|22.12.25
|HelloFresh Halten
|DZ BANK
|15.12.25
|HelloFresh Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|31.10.25
|HelloFresh Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|31.10.25
|HelloFresh Buy
|UBS AG
|31.10.25
|HelloFresh Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|30.10.25
|HelloFresh Buy
|UBS AG
|30.10.25
|HelloFresh Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|29.10.24
|HelloFresh Sell
|UBS AG
|13.09.24
|HelloFresh Sell
|UBS AG
|13.08.24
|HelloFresh Sell
|UBS AG
|11.06.24
|HelloFresh Sell
|UBS AG
|15.05.24
|HelloFresh Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|30.01.26
|HelloFresh Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|26.01.26
|HelloFresh Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|16.01.26
|HelloFresh Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|22.12.25
|HelloFresh Halten
|DZ BANK
|15.12.25
|HelloFresh Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|HelloFresh
|6,11
|1,53%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX legt zu -- DAX fester -- US-Börsen uneins erwartet -- Asiens Börsen letztlich stark - Nikkei erklimmt neues Rekordhoch
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zieht am Montag an. Der deutsche Leitindex legt ebenfalls zu. Die Wall Street dürfte uneinheitlich starten. Die wichtigsten asiatischen Indizes präsentierten sich zum Wochenstart stark.